WISE, Va. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team defeated UVa-Wise by a final score of 81-64 on the road Wednesday night. With the win, head coach Everick Sullivan garnered his 50th career victory in his fourth season on the Bears’ sideline.
L-R (8-6, 4-5 South Atlantic Conference) held the Cavaliers to 25% shooting and six made field goals in the first half, building a 35-22 advantage thanks in large part to a 19-3 run that took place over a stretch of just over six-and-a-half minutes. R.J. Gunn had 14 points for the Bears in the opening half, while Darius Simmons added 12.
For the game, L-R knocked down 11 3-pointers to give them 56 triples over the past four contests. Gunn ultimately finished with a team-high 21 points, with Simmons notching 16 points and a career-high seven assists.
The Bears also received 12 points from Mason Hawks and 11 from Tyson McClain. Davion Bradford and Cooper Fowler finished with seven points apiece, with Bradford also pulling down a career-high 10 rebounds.
UVa-Wise (5-10, 1-8) was led by 37 points from Cameron Whiteside, who played all 40 minutes and went 14-for-23 from the field. He also had nine rebounds and five made 3s.
After becoming the ninth coach in program history to hit the 50-win mark, Sullivan leads the Bears against Catawba on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. in Salisbury. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 as part of the NCAA Division II National Game of the Week.
Women’s basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne 68, UVa-Wise 64
Kennedy Weigt scored 20 points as the Bears collected a four-point road victory over the Cavaliers, giving them back-to-back wins for the first time this season following a 70-44 win over Newberry last Saturday at home. Madeline Hardy and Kiara Moore added double-doubles for L-R, with Hardy tallying 14 points and 11 rebounds and Moore recording 10 points and 12 boards.
The Cavaliers (7-8, 3-6 SAC) had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but both Caitlyn Ross and Cynita Webb missed shots before Hardy pulled down her biggest rebound of the evening for L-R. After a foul, Hardy iced the game with two free throws with five seconds remaining to give the Bears a hard-fought win.
Nia Vanzant led UVa-Wise with 17 points, while Webb added 14 points and 13 rebounds. However, the Bears (6-9, 4-5) held a 23-8 advantage in free-throw attempts as they defeated the Cavs in their first-ever meeting.
L-R visits Catawba on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. in a contest that will be broadcast on ESPN3 as part of the NCAA Division II National Game of the Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.