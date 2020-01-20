The clatter of tiny tap shoes hitting terra-cotta tiles fills Jamie Walden’s small dance studio on Tuesday nights.
The youngsters, ages 3-5, follow Walden’s lead. They tap their toes after she does, skip their heels on the floors in time with Walden and flip their hands in the air at the end of the routine.
Sometimes they lose track of their teacher and end up scattered. As Walden, dressed in a black shrug, a tight black leotard, a lacy skirt and ballet tights, leads the group around the room dancing in a line, one might be left behind across the room. Another might lose the pattern of a dance and give up altogether, plopping down on the floor until they move to the next activity.
But Walden uses nearly two decades of experience teaching dance to rein them in. Now, she’s using all of her experience to open a new studio, Raise the Barre Dance Academy in Newton.
Growing up in Burke County, Walden started dancing at 3, and started teaching other kids at 16, she said. It started as three students younger than her but quickly evolved, she said. “Before I knew it, I had 25 kids in my parents’ basement (learning to dance),” Walden said.
That’s when she decided to open her own space, which she ran for 16 years.
Then, she took a job at Disney World. There, she took part in dance routines and shows, but the family eventually found they missed home and moved back to Burke County about four years ago.
Walden went to work, but not in dance. It didn’t sit right. “I like the steady income, but I miss the dancing,” she said.
Last year she started a search for a studio, where she would teach tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tumbling, break dancing, acro, lyrical and contemporary dance to any age — from 3 to adults.
The small space in a building in Newton was the perfect fit, she said. “Everything has kind of fallen into place,” she said, as she finished up her first week of classes.
Walden holds the mindset that anyone who loves dance can do it, she said. “Dance with your heart and your feet will follow,” as a sign says on the teal wall of the studio.
She also believes dancers can always keep pushing themselves to be better. “I kind of feel like we stand out from other studios because I don’t think you can ever stop learning,” Walden said.
Walden is offering two adult classes for now and plans to bring in a ballroom-dance teacher eventually to teach those dances, she said.
Prices vary depending on class time. They range from 30 minutes of class time per week for $35 per month to five hours or more of class time a week for $125 per month. The studio offers family and boys/men discounts.
