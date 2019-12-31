From its perspective, the Hickory High girls basketball team restored order in the domain of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic tournament.
The Red Tornadoes built a big lead in the second quarter and then kept enough distance to put away Newton-Conover 52-42 in the tournament final held Monday night at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
Hickory’s tournament championship is the eighth in nine seasons, which was broken last year by the Red Devils. Newton-Conover (8-2) used that win as a springboard to three straight victories over Hickory (10-2), including the first two meetings this season. On Monday, the Red Tornadoes were the aggressors from the start.
Much of Hickory’s success was due to the play of post players Finley Lefevers and Shelby Darden. The Red Tornadoes opened a 15-7 lead after one quarter, with tournament MVP Lefevers scoring nine of her 12 points. However, it was the defensive play of Darden that had the biggest impact on the game. The 6-foot-5 senior scored just two points, but she blocked four shots and pulled down six boards in the opening eight minutes.
Matching up against all-state performer Chyna Cornwell, Darden also provided a key moment when she drew a charge by Cornwell, which was her second of the game. That sent her to the bench with 3:03 left in the first quarter with the score tied at 5-5.
“I think it’s just one of those things that you have two girls that both have a skill set that’s hard to go against,” said Hickory head coach Barbara Helms. “Finley has the ability to shoot and drive, and she’s got a good body and is the type of player that can it to the hole if she has to. Shelby did a great job on the boards and then hitting the easy knockdown shots. Her concentration was great.”
Helms added that Darden’s confidence in her offensive ability has grown over her career. “She’s taking shots that maybe three years ago she wouldn’t have taken. She’s taking more 10- to 15-foot shots than she did in the past and that really does stretch the defense out.”
With Cornwell on the bench, Hickory amped up the defense with seven forced turnovers in the first quarter leading to six points. Four more turnovers led to four more points that helped Hickory surge to a 28-10 lead with 4:07 left in the half. Chloe James also scored six during what turned into a 21-4 stretch.
Red Devils head coach Sylvia White admitted that Hickory had more energy at the start.
“I have to give credit to Hickory,” said White. “I think they came out tonight a little more ready than we were. It’s not that our kids didn’t have any heart, I just think (Hickory) had a little better focus. They played hard and got their hands in the right place and defensively got after us.”
However, the script for Hickory played out in a similar manner as Saturday’s semifinal win over South Caldwell, when the Red Tornadoes held a 19-point lead in the second quarter only to see it dwindle to two by the final quarter.
Newton-Conover returned fire with back-to-back layups by Emma Fox and Cassidy Geddes. Grace Loftin popped in a 3-pointer and Cornwell returned to add four points to get the Red Devils within 29-24 by halftime.
The early lead shrunk to four by the end of the third quarter, but Hickory’s defense continued to provide havoc and Newton-Conover did not get any closer.
The Red Tornadoes forced 25 turnovers for the game, which led to 18 points. More crucial was the ability to deny Cornwell (14 points, 15 rebounds) touches on offense down the stretch, as she had just one shot in the final quarter. Coach Helms credited her players for pressuring the Red Devils’ guards into mistakes, as 16 of 25 turnovers were charged to the perimeter players.
“I felt like our full-court pressure really threw their guards out of kilter to the point where it was difficult for them to get it inside,” said Helms. “They were kind of rattled when they got across half court. And that makes a difference, when you’re sitting on that one goal of getting the ball to her (Cornwell).”
Joining Hickory’s Lefevers, Darden and Kayla Soublet on the all-tournament team were Lindsey O’Mara of St. Stephens, Alexis Wolgemuth of Fred T. Foard, Cree Bass of Maiden, Madeleine Jenkins of Alexander Central, Taylor Austin of South Caldwell, Addison Wray and Faith Isenhour of Bunker Hill and Grace Loftin and Chyna Cornwell of Newton-Conover.
Hickory hosts Freedom on Friday, while Newton-Conover travels to Bandys.
box score
Hickory 52, Newton-Conover 42
Hickory: 15 14 10 13 — 52
Newton-Conover: 7 17 11 7 — 42
Hickory — Finley Lefevers 12, Aysha Short 10, Kayla Soublet 9, Chloe James 8, Shelby Darden 7, Kellen Morin 4, Izzi Wood 2.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 14, Grace Loftin 12, Cassidy Geddes 7, Emma Fox 5, Aaliah Walton 2, Jahlea Peters 1, Nalece Duncan 1.
