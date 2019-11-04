Brian Summers has been in politics in Washington, D.C., for 27 years. Preparing to watch the second impeachment proceedings of his career, Summers said it’s an interesting time to have a front seat in Congress.
Thursday, a divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution supporting the impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump. The inquiry was sparked by a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
According to a summary of the conversation released by the White House, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country in exchange for U.S. aid.
“I thought surely after Clinton, no one would want to go near impeachment again just because it was so much going on,” Summers said. “It went from a land deal in Arkansas to a blue dress to perjury to someone going to jail because she wouldn’t testify. Three people went to jail.”
Summers has just returned to working under Sen. Mitch McConnell after serving a North Carolina district as chief of staff. Having watched the third impeachment process of a president in America’s history, he has context for the fourth underway now. Two U.S. presidents have been impeached — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — while Richard Nixon also faced impeachment proceedings.
Summers said people were careful during Clinton’s impeachment process in 1998. The impeachment process had not been used to investigate the president since Watergate, and Nixon resigned before he could be impeached.
Because of this, Summers said the representatives and senators wanted to be sure the process was followed correctly and used the process used against Nixon in 1974.
“The House Republicans right now don’t want to seem to want to get along with the Democrat majority,” Summers said. “Whereas the Democrats didn’t like what was happening with President Clinton, but they showed up for everything in the process. As the House members brought the country along, they brought the Democrats along. It wasn’t as partisan as it is now. That is the biggest difference.”
Summers said social media and extremes on both sides of the aisle have intensified the partisanship in the country and made it difficult for politicians who disagree to work together toward the betterment of America.
As the impeachment inquiry continues with official support of the House majority, Democrats will have to convince Republicans and the American public of the inquiry’s legitimacy. Summers said Trump’s actions must meet the constitutional bar of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The U.S. Constitution does not define high crimes and misdemeanors. Summers said the Founding Fathers allowed such broad limits to impeachable offenses, so public officials would not be investigated for minor infractions.
Impeachment “is no small feat,” Summers said. “There’s a good reason why that is. We can’t get to the point in the polarization of this country to where it (impeachment) is a personality thing.”
As the House of Representatives continues to investigate Trump and hold open sessions before its Judiciary Committee, Democrats will have to show Republicans and the public that this inquiry is not fueled by personality clashes and partisan politics. Summers said the question will boil down to whether Trump’s actions are “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
“We shouldn’t bring our political aspirations or points of view into the room with the intent of undercutting our democracy. Either right or left should not behave in such a manner,” Summers said. “You may not always agree, but you’ve got to agree to disagree, but then you still have to work together for what you’re there for — the common good of our country itself.”
