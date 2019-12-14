Former State Representative Mark Hollo is facing some competition in the race for N.C. Senate.
Republican Dean Proctor, a businessman from Hickory, and Democrat Tina Miles have filed to run in the 42nd N.C. Senate District, which includes Catawba and Alexander counties.
State Sen. Andy Wells, who currently represents the district, has filed to run for lieutenant governor.
Wells is only allowed to run for one office so his bid for lieutenant governor requires him to forgo another run for his Senate seat.
The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 20. Primaries will be held on March 3.
Here’s a list of the candidates who had filed for office as of noon Friday:
Catawba County Board of Commissioners
Richard Thompson (Republican)
Derek Colson (Republican)
Austin Allran (Republican)
Barbara Beatty (incumbent, Republican)
Tom Dees (Republican)
Ray Abernathy (Republican)
42nd N.C. Senate District
Mark Hollo (Republican)
Dean Proctor (Republican)
Tina Miles (Democrat)
89th N.C. House District
Mitchell Setzer (incumbent, Republican)
96th N.C. House District
Jay Adams (incumbent, Republican)
Kim Bost (Democrat)
Register of Deeds
Donna Spencer (incumbent, Republican)
