N.C. Sen. Andy Wells headed to Raleigh to file as a candidate for N.C. lieutenant governor on Wednesday. Wells, a Republican who currently represents Catawba and Alexander counties in the N.C. Senate, made it official in the afternoon, entering his name in the race.

By choosing to file for lieutenant governor, Wells is prohibited from filing for another term in the Senate.

Mark Hollo, a former state representative, filed for the Senate seat on Monday.

The race for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners also got a bit more crowded on Wednesday as two men with histories of public service filed for office.

Austin Allran, a Republican who represented Catawba County in the N.C. General Assembly between 1980 and 2014, filed to run for Catawba County commissioner.

Retired Claremont police Chief Gerald Tolbert has also filed for the office as a Republican candidate.

The addition of Allran and Tolbert brings the race for the two at-large seats on the board to five candidates.

Incumbent Barbara Beatty and non-incumbents Richard Thompson and Derek Colson filed to run on Monday.

The primary for county commissioner and other partisan races will be held on March 3. The filing period runs through noon on Dec. 20.

The following candidates had filed in Catawba County as of 2 p.m. Wednesday:

Catawba County Board of Commissioners

Barbara Beatty (incumbent, Republican)

Derek Colson (Republican)

Richard Thompson (Republican)

Austin Allran (Republican)

Gerald Tolbert (Republican)

42nd N.C. Senate District

Mark Hollo (Republican)

89th N.C. House District

Mitchell Setzer (incumbent, Republican)

