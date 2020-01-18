Officials with the State Division of Parks and Recreation came to Catawba County on Thursday evening to hear from residents about plans for a new state trail.
The meeting is part of the parks division’s efforts to share information and get feedback on the new trail, which is known as the Wilderness Gateway State Trail.
The public-comment period is still open and will likely remain open late into February.
Here’s a look at some of the basics of the trail and the type of feedback the parks division seeks:
What path will the trail take?
The parks division has identified a general route for the park stretching from Rutherford County through McDowell and Burke counties before ending in Catawba County.
In Catawba County specifically, there have been three pieces of trail identified: the Cambarus Loop Blueway and Cambarus Loop — named for a species of crayfish in the area — and the Catawba County Loop, according to the parks division report on the trail.
The Cambarus Loop Blueway will be a river trail on portions of the Henry Fork, Jacob Fork and South Fork rivers, according to the report. The blueway has a projected length of roughly 34 miles.
The Cambarus Loop, which has a planned length of roughly 21 miles, would follow a path around the banks of the Jacob Fork and Henry Fork rivers. It would also pass through Bakers Mountain Park, according to the report.
The Catawba County Loop would stretch southeast from Hickory down through Conover and Newton to the Maiden area, according to the report. The county loop is planned to be around 29 miles long.
Dave Head, a planning program manager with the parks division, said the plans released so far reflect a high-level view of the project.
The division will work with segment managers to plan the individual segments of the trail.
Head said the segment managers must be either governmental entities or certified nonprofits, but that these groups can reach out to other residents in the community for input on the development of the trail.
What input does the parks division want from the public?
Head said the parks division wants to hear suggestions from locals who know the land for suggestions on the best route for the trail.
State trails are required to have hiking, but the parks division wants to hear about other activities people might want included on the trails — for example, mountain biking or horseback riding, Head said.
The final date for the public-comment period has not been set but Head said it would likely go through late February.
To send a comment, question or suggestion to the parks division about the trail, go to trails.nc.gov/state-trails/wilderness-gateway-state-trail.
Where does the process with the Catawba County trail segments stand now?
The division has the Cambarus Blueway listed as a near-term project.
Head said this is because all that’s needed for that section are river access points, space for parking and restrooms.
The city of Newton and the parks division itself have been identified as the managers for the blueway.
The Cambarus Loop and Catawba County segments do not have managers yet and are therefore listed as long-term projects.
For the Catawba County Loop, the parks division will be working with the Carolina Thread Trail.
The Thread Trail is a Charlotte-based group working to develop 1,600 miles of trails in 15 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina, including in Catawba County.
The organization’s website lists a number of existing trails in Catawba County, including the Hickory Greenway, Murray’s Mill Trail and Conover City Park Trail.
The parks division report identifies 10 of the 29 miles of the Catawba County Loop as already being constructed.
Roughly three months after the public-comment period closes in February, the parks division will finalize its report to incorporate the public input, Head said.
After that, the state parks will start working with the segment managers on the detailed plans for the trails.
Will residents be forced to sell their land?
No. The land for the trail will be acquired by owners willingly selling or donating the land.
“If a landowner doesn’t want a trail on their land, that’s their call,” Head said.
Residents interested in selling land can go to trails.nc.gov/state-trails/wilderness-gateway-state-trail and sending an email to the parks division.
Interested landowners may also reach out to the Morganton-based Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina by calling 828-437-9930 or emailing info@foothillsconservancy.org.
How much land has been allotted for the project?
Tom Kenney, the land protection director for the Foothills Conservancy, said the group has acquired three parcels totaling about 250 acres along the Jacob Fork River for the trail.
He also said there’s a deal pending with the city of Hickory and another landowner for more than 400 acres.
What did people at the meeting have to say about the plans?
Shaun Davis, who lives along the Jacob Fork River, said he does not see himself selling land at this point but that he might be open to it in the future. “I think there’s good things about it because I think the Jacob Fork and Henry Fork need to be protected,” Davis said.
Tim Holscher, who lives in the county between Newton and Maiden, said he came to the meeting with several questions and the park officials did a good job of answering them.
“I don’t feel better or worse,” Holscher said. “I’m just more informed.” He said he would need more information about how the trail will develop before he would consider contributing land.
