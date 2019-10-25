All three area conferences will be represented this weekend at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s individual girls tennis championship scheduled to be held today and Saturday.
The first two rounds for singles and will be played today with the semifinals and finals following on Saturday. The 2A tournament is scheduled for Cary Tennis Park with the 3A players meeting at Burlington Tennis Center.
Out of the South Fork 2A Conference, Toni Laney of Bandys and Alexa Allison of Newton-Conover will compete in singles while Gracie Arrowood and Hannah Sherrill will represent Maiden in the doubles tournament. The lone Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference representative is the doubles team of Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings from Fred T. Foard.
Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Ellie Holtzman and Jonellis Heredia of Hickory will compete in doubles with Jadyn Kadyk of Watauga playing in singles.
Here is a capsule look at the players:
2A Singles
Toni Laney, Senior (Bandys): Laney has pulled off a rare feat as she will compete in the state individual tournament all four years of high school. As a freshman, she played for Maiden and teamed with Zoe Huffman to win the 2A state doubles championship. This will be the third year Laney has made it to the 2A singles state tournament to represent Bandys after making it to Round 2 the previous visits. She was eliminated a year ago by 2A runner-up Jessica Fuchs of Oak Grove, who would be Laney’s semifinal opponent if the two advance that far. Laney went 10-0 during the regular season before winning the South Fork 2A Conference tournament. She made it to the finals before dropping the 2A West final to McCullough Perry of Hendersonville. Laney is trying to become the second state champion from Bandys after Cassidy Shell won the 2013 singles title. Her first-round opponent is Amanda Haggerty of Spring Creek.
Alexa Allison, Freshman (Newton-Conover): The freshman phenom has had a year to remember en route to her first state tournament. Allison went 13-2 heading into last week’s West regionals with both losses coming to Laney, including in the South Fork 2A Conference championship match. Allison lost just two games in the first two rounds of regionals, but dropped a straight-sets match to Perry before beating Perry’s Hendersonville teammate Lindsay Bull in the third-place match. Newton-Conover has three state doubles titles — the last in 1994 — but never a singles champion. Allison’s first-round opponent is Mary Emma Holscher of Washington.
2A Doubles
Alexis Wolgemuth, Sophomore/Hannah Cummings, Senior (Fred T. Foard): Wolgemuth is looking for her second straight doubles title after winning it all last year with Emily Campbell. Cummings is making her first appearance at the state tournament. The duo has been unstoppable at No. 1 doubles this season, going 12-0 through last week’s playoff against South Point. They breezed by the competition to win the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament before winning all four matches at last week’s 2A West Regional in straight sets. Their first-round opponents are Samantha Davis and Arial Pearce of North Johnston.
Gracie Arrowood, Senior/Hannah Sherrill, Junior (Maiden): Arrowood is making her third appearance in the 2A doubles tournament, the first with Sherrill, who is making her debut. In 2017 Arrowood and Easton Finger lost in the semifinals in three sets, a year after making it to Round 2. The pair went 10-1 during the regular season and won the South Fork 2A Conference tournament before losing in the finals of the 2A West Regional. Both losses this season came against Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings. Those two teams could not meet in the state tournament until the finals. Their first-round opponent is Grace Burrows and Katie Sink of Croatan.
3A SinglesJadyn Kadyk, Senior (Watauga): Kadyk is making her first appearance in the state tournament after winning the 3A West Regional held at Hickory High last weekend. She is trying to become the first Watauga singles champion since Anna Lee Evans won the 2005 4A title. Kadyk was 16-0 during the regular season, then went on to claim both the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament and the regional. Her first-round opponent is Madison Cullipher of D.H. Conley.
3A Doubles
Ellie Holtzman, Freshman/Jonellis Heredia, Freshman (Hickory): The two first-year high school students were 6-0 at No. 2 doubles before struggling to a 1-4 mark in the No. 1 slot. The bump-up in competition served them well, as they went on to win the Northwestern 3A tournament and then made it to the semifinals at last week’s 3A West Regional after rallying from a set down to qualify for the state tourney. Holtzman and Heredia are looking to become Hickory’s first state title winner since 2007. They will face Frances Coleman and Peyton Philemon of New Hanover in the first round.
