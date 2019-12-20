MAIDEN — People have often questioned whether size really matters.
It certainly seemed to on Thursday night, when all five starters for the Maiden boys basketball team stood 6-feet or taller. In the end, the Blue Devils’ starting group combined for 54 points as Maiden defeated Bandys 59-45 in both squads’ South Fork 2A Conference opener.
“We made smart decisions is the ultimate thing, which in our losses we haven’t made smart decisions,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “It was a good team win, I’m really proud of these guys. Little bit of focus all week long on specifically Bandys, it was a big conference game for us, a rivalry game with a lot of emotions involved.”
The Trojans (3-4, 0-1 South Fork 2A) scored the game’s first seven points on back-to-back layups from Zackery Wright and Spencer Ledford and a 3-pointer from Quenten Maddox. Maiden countered with the next five points on a triple from Elijah Fowler and two free throws from Dru McCullough, but Bandys extended its lead to five on a trey from EJ Habschied before another 5-0 run by the Blue Devils tied things at 10-all entering the second quarter.
After Maiden’s Treveon Howell buried a 3 to start the second period, Bandys answered with two straight triples from Ledford to regain the advantage. However, following a Howell putback, the Blue Devils (4-3, 1-0) received five consecutive points from McCullough on a layup and a three-point play to build a 20-16 lead.
Bandys’ Wright and Maiden’s Fowler exchanged layups on their teams’ next trips down the floor, but back-to-back right-corner 3s from Micah Haynes made it 28-18 in favor of the hosts. Chris Culliver brought the Trojans within seven on a coast-to-coast layup and the ensuing foul shot with 7.3 seconds remaining, but the Blue Devils’ Jalen Robinson drilled a deep pullup trey at the halftime buzzer to restore Maiden’s lead to double digits at 31-21.
The Trojans’ Ledford stayed hot from behind the arc in the third quarter, beginning and ending the period with long-range makes while also knocking down another triple. Conversely, Maiden’s McCullough did all of his damage in the paint, capping a 9-0 Blue Devils run with three straight layups before executing an up-and-under for two more points moments later. Although Maiden led by as many as 16 points, Bandys was able to pull within 11, 46-35, heading into the final frame.
Bandys continued to fight in the fourth period, but time was ultimately on the Blue Devils’ side as they added a few points to their lead and ended up winning by a 14-point final margin.
“They went up 7-0 to start the game, but we preach to our kids over and over to stay the course,” said Brittain. “You’ve got to stay the course when times get tough, don’t bail out on those things. Continue to grind it out, continue to be smart, take care of the basketball, do the simple things and eventually you’re gonna get back in the game.
“Our kids stuck to the course there, stayed at it,” he continued. “… I thought our ball movement was good, I thought we shared the ball well.”
The 6-2 McCullough and the 6-3 Fowler finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively, while Howell chipped in seven for Maiden. Meanwhile, Bandys was paced by Ledford’s game-high 25 points to go with eight from Wright.
“They really were just really patient on offense,” Bandys coach Matt Oaks said. “They got what they wanted to get down low with 32 (McCullough). I thought he played really well and they hit a lot of shots from the outside.
“We had a really tough time getting into the flow and I think they did a good job defensively moving around, showing hands, rotating, and we just weren’t able to attack and get the ball where we wanted to get it to get any flow offensively,” he added. “And credit to them, you can tell they’re well-coached, they played really good defense.”
Maiden faces St. Stephens in the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic next Friday. The Blue Devils and Indians are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College.
As for Bandys, it hosts Stuart Cramer in the opening round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash next Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Bandys 55, Maiden 37
The Trojans never trailed in Thursday night’s South Fork 2A Conference opener, cruising to an 18-point victory over their county rivals to improve to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. They hit six 3s in the first half — including four in the opening quarter — en route to a 34-20 halftime advantage.
Three of those triples came from Toni Laney, who was one of three Bandys players to reach double figures in scoring. Macy Rummage led the way with 12 points, while Laney and Logan Dutka had 11 apiece for the visitors.
The Trojans’ balanced attack also included a seven-point effort from Olivia Little, six from Laci Paul and five from Caroline McIntosh.
“That’s really what we have to have,” Bandys coach Nicki Sigmon said of her team’s balance. “We did it against (Fred T.) Foard, our scoring was very balanced, we did it again tonight. That’s what we’ve been focusing on is ball movement, and it’s not just one person for us. When we have that balance this is what happens, so that’s what we’ve been working on.”
On the other side, Maiden (1-6, 0-1) received a game-high 13 points from Lainee Hentschel, who also connected on three treys. Maggie Andrews added eight points for the Blue Devils, while Nadia Glover tallied five.
The Blue Devils briefly cut Bandys’ lead to single digits on a Hentschel basket that made it 35-27 with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter, but the final seven points of the quarter went to the Trojans as they regained control of the contest.
“Before the game I said, ‘This is when we make our statement. This is the first conference game, it’s Maiden, so this is when we make our statement,’” said Sigmon. “They did a good job with it, they took what I said and they ran with it, so I was very impressed. Their ball movement was much better in the first half, they executed a lot of things that we’ve been working on. I was very proud of them.”
Bandys hosts Stuart Cramer in the first round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash next Thursday at 7 p.m., while Maiden faces South Caldwell in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic next Friday at 7 p.m. at CVCC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.