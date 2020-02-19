Some sharp observers and coffee lovers may have noticed Starbucks on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard closed Sunday of last week.
Others, like me, may have driven by every day without noticing, only to be disappointed this week while seeking a hot pick-me-up.
I planned an extra 10 minutes in my commute Tuesday just to stop there before work. Instead, I pulled in to Starbucks through busy morning traffic only to be met by a desolate parking lot and yellow caution tape blocking the drive-thru.
Not to fear, the store will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5 a.m., according to a sign posted on the drive-thru speaker.
The store is undergoing renovations. Starbucks media relations did not get back to me Tuesday about what exactly those are, so we’ll wait with bated breath until next week to see what’s new.
In other business in Hickory, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches in the Valley Crossing shopping center on U.S. Highway 70 is closed permanently. A sign on the door of the custom sandwich shop apologizes and thanks customers for their patronage.
The store opened in 2013. Now, the nearest Which Wich is in Huntersville. There are also several in Charlotte and Asheville.
Nearby, the Sears store is also closing. There’s a large yellow and black “Closing sale” sign plastered to the exterior of the Sears location at the Valley Hills Mall.
Meanwhile, a Conover-based company is teaming up with Mike Tyson. Or at least, his company. Nufabrx, a medical clothing and fabric company based in Conover, announced a partnership with CopperGel, boxer Mike Tyson’s pain relief company.
The pair created copper-infused compression sleeves for the knees, arms and feet that will help with pain relief and release capsaicin medicine and copper into the skin, according to a press release. The new line of copper-infused sleeves is set to launch March 31.
For seniors and families looking for advice on short- and long-term care options, Hickory has a new service. Assisted Living Locators announced a new franchise location in Hickory owned by Frank Dimura.
The company provides free advice on in-home care, assisted living, memory care, retirement options and more, according to a press release.
For more information visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/hickory.
