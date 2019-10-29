St. Stephens High School is getting new classrooms and a new front entrance after the Catawba County Schools Board of Education approved plans for the $7.5 million remodel during their regular meeting on Monday.
The remodel will add more than 32,000 square feet to the school, according to remodel plans.
Roger Holland and Greg Melton with Holland and Hamrick Architects presented the plans to the school board for their approval.
Most of the changes will be made to the northeast portion of the St. Stephens campus, according to Melton. That's currently the side of the school that borders 34th Street Drive NE.
Holland said he and Melton worked closely with St. Stephens High School principal Scottie Houston on the plan.
“We went through and prioritized the needs for this facility,” Melton told the school board. “The first being there is a need for more classroom space.”
According to the plans approved by the school board, St. Stephens will have four new general classrooms and Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms, including a welding lab, an auto repair lab and a nursing lab.
The front entrance will not only look different, but it will move to face the road and the school's soccer field. “The existing main entrance will now become the bus area and that entrance will be where the bus riders enter the building,” Melton said.
The new main entrance to the building will have a security vestibule, a new trophy display area and a large lobby.
The CTE classrooms will be close to the front entrance of the school. “We wanted those areas to be somewhat prominent because of the focus of many school systems is career readiness and CTE programs,” Melton said. “It will be more visible instead of being in the back of the school.”
Melton said additional hallways will be added to connect buildings at St. Stephens so students will no longer need to exit the building between classes. “Not only that, but when [students] are in the building some of the hallways are relatively small for the size of the campus,” Melton said. “When we do construct these avenues between the buildings, they need to be very comfortable for the students.
“It will make it easier to move between St. Stephens and Arndt (Middle School) with some of the site features being added such as the traffic circle to make it easier to turn left out of St. Stephens,” Melton said.
Student parking is being moved to only be on the west side of St. Stephens rather than on multiple sides of the building. Melton said this will allow the St. Stephens faculty to better police student parking.
Construction of the project will begin in the summer of 2020 and is scheduled to be finished in summer of 2021, according to Melton.
