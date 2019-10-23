For the second year in a row, students of St. Stephens High School participated in “Start with Hello” week, a national initiative from Sandy Hook Promise dedicated to tackling the issue of social isolation.
Molly Rice, theater educator at St. Stephens, said the high school’s SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) Promise Club helped organize “Start with Hello” week with other student clubs and classes.
Each day students participated in social activities meant to encourage students to interact with those they normally wouldn’t.
This year, “Start with Hello” was paired with “Banned Books” week, an annual weeklong initiative that encourages students to read books normally banned in libraries and schools, Rice said.
By combining the two initiatives, “Start with Hello,” highlighted two banned books, “13 Reasons Why” by Jay Asher and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Both books offer a message on social isolation, according to Rice.
Inspired by the book “13 Reasons Why,” students hid 13 audio tapes around the school and encouraged their peers to find the tapes and listen to their positive message, Rice said. This is in contrast to what the character, Hannah Baker, did in the book where she recorded 13 reasons why she committed suicide.
Other activities through the week included “No One Eats Alone Day” and “Welcome Wednesday,” where students greeted their peers arriving at school and offered them candy.
Rice said more of the school was involved with “Start with Hello” this year, as 11 St. Stephens clubs and classes participated in activities.
Rice said she hopes more schools in the Catawba County community will be involved in “Start with Hello” and the spring event “Say Something” week, which focuses more on the issues of suicide and gun violence.
