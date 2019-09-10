The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a break-in at St. Stephens High School, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Eric Andrew Collins, 31, of Hickory, was arrested at his Hickory home and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
According to the release, the sheriff’s office followed information that indicated Collins was the person depicted in surveillance photos that were posted on social media and distributed to local media.
Some of the items stolen were recovered from Collins’ home and additional leads led investigators to a separate location in Hickory, where they recovered a laptop stolen from St. Stephens High School at around 11:30 p.m., the release states.
The sheriff’s office is continuing this investigation in hopes of recovering more of the stolen property from St. Stephens.
According to the release, Sheriff Don Brown offers his thanks to all the citizens who volunteered information in relation to this investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.