The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is currently holding its state swimming and diving championships over a four-day period that began Wednesday.
Most of the area participants will compete in the swimming portion of the championships that started Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. The 1A/2A classes swam in a combined meet starting Thursday, followed by the 4A schools today and the 3A schools Saturday. The diving portion for each classification takes place one day prior and will be held at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The schedule for each day’s swimming competition begins with the preliminaries at 9 a.m. and the finals starting at 4:45 p.m.
Swimmers reached the finals by finishing in the top eight at one of three regionals held last weekend across the state.
Below are the capsules for the individual swimmers and relay teams from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Regional times and the seedings for each race are listed.
Names listed for the relay teams were those who swam the races at regionals. Alternate replacements can be made to the relay teams prior to the race.
4A STATE FINAL
FRIDAY, FEB 7, Prelims 9 a.m. Finals 4:45 p.m.
South Caldwell
Girls
Kayana Taylor, Jr.: 100 Butterfly (59.61, 24th). Won the event at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC) championship three straight years. Is swimming in her first state meet after finishing eighth in the event at regionals.
Boys
Brady Carroll, Jr.: 100 butterfly (52.37, 13th). Set the NWC 3A/4A Conference record in the event last month. Is swimming in his third state meet, his second in an individual race. Finished 24th in this same event last year and raced in the 500 freestyle (23rd), as well as part of two relay teams. Placed fifth in the 100 butterfly at regionals.
3A WEST REGIONAL
SATURDAY, FEB. 8, Prelims 9 a.m. Finals 4:45 p.m.
FreedomBoys
Nolan Miller, Sr.: 100 Freestyle (49.46, 9th) Won this event at the NWC 3A/4A meet last month. Is swimming in his third state meet in four year, his second as an individual. Was 15th in this event last year (50.16) and 20th in the 200 freestyle. Finished fourth at last weekend’s regional.
Relay Teams: Jacob Dembski, Sr.; Samuel Kuehnert, Sr.; Emerson Miller, Fr.; Nolan Miller: 200 Freestyle (1:33.49, 9th). Dembski and Nolan Miller were a part of this team last year that finished 22nd. Kuehnert and Emerson Miller are at their first state meet. The quartet was fourth at last week’s regional.
Kuehnert; Kai Hawkins, Jr.; E. Miller; N. Miller: 400 Freestyle (3:29.48, 15th). Kai Hawkins was a part of the 200 freestyle relay last year. Finished eighth at last week’s regional.
St. Stephens
Girls
Katie Parmenter, Fr.: 200 Freestyle (1:55.34, 7th); 500 Freestyle (5:01.12, 2nd). Swimming in her first state meet and is the lone girl from the NWC’s 3A schools to advance. Won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 at last month’s NWC meet. Finished second at last week’s 3A West Regional behind Charlotte Catholic’s Leyla Sleime. They are seeded 1-2 for state. Was fifth at same regional in the 200.
Boys
Elijah Godfrey, Soph.: 200 Individual Medley (2:02.06, 13th). Swimming in his second state meet. Finished 16th in the same event last year. Qualified for regionals in four different individual races, finished seventh in the 200 IM to advance to state.
Carson Parmenter, Jr.: 100 Butterfly (53.45, 8th). Swimming in his second state meet, the first in an individual race. Finished second in this event in the NWC meet. Seeded seventh at regionals, finished fourth to get into the first group of eight at state.
Relay Teams: Godfrey; Parmenter; John Cherkez, Sr.; Josh Talbert, Sr.: 200 Medley (1:44.15, 12th), 400 Freestyle (3:29.48, 15th). In the 200 medley, all four competed a year ago with Talbert and Cherkez swapping places in the preliminaries and finals (16th). Talbert and Parmenter were a part of the 400 freestyle in 2019 (14th). Talbert is in his fourth state meet as part of a relay or as an individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.