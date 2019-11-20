South Caldwell Spartans

VALDESE — The South Caldwell girls basketball team turned a tie at the end of the third quarter into a double-digit victory over Draughn on the road Monday. The Spartans earned a 63-51 win to capture their first season-opening victory since the 2016-17 opener.

South Caldwell (1-0) led 13-8 after the first quarter before the Wildcats rallied to knot the score at 25-all at halftime. The teams were also tied at 41-all through three quarters.

Olivia Miller led the Spartans with 16 points, while Catherine Huggins (14), Taylor Austin (12) and Kaitlyn Propst (10) also reached double figures. Katlyn Wynn added six points and Kaylee Anderson scored the remaining five for the visitors.

Hailey Kincaid paced Draughn (0-1) with 13 points, with Abby Parker chipping in 12. Ella Abernathy had eight points, while Kaitlyn Kincaid had six and Bailey Bryant, Haley Lowman and Bailey Shuping had four apiece.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments