Sam Rosario
Erin Johnston/Lenoir News-Topic

South Caldwell’s Sam Rosario signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Pictured on the front row, from left, are his father Poli, Sam and his mother Dana. On the back row are head coach and athletic director Jeff Parham, sister Chloe and Principal Robert Bliss.

