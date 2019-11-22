Austin Raynor

South Caldwell’s Austin Raynor recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Appalachian State University. On the front row, from left, are his mother Deanna, Austin and his father Jerry. On the back row are brother Avery, South Caldwell athletic director and head coach Jeff Parham, travel coach Jason Hill, South Caldwell Principal Robert Bliss and brother Anderson.

 Erin Johnston/Lenoir News-Topic

