Anna King
Erin Johnston/Lenoir News-Topic

South Caldwell’s Anna King signs her National Letter of Intent sealing her commitment to play softball at UNC Pembroke under Braves head coach Brittany Bennett. Surrounding Anna are her parents Tammi and Keley King, as well as (back row, from left) Lady Spartans assistant coach Brett Parham, Athletic Director Jeff Parham, brother Peyton King, head coach Casey Justice and Principal Robert Bliss.

