HUDSON — Friday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference boys basketball game at South Caldwell was a rare treat for Spartans fans. South Caldwell ripped off 22 straight points in the second quarter and went on to cruise to an 89-52 win over visiting St. Stephens.
The Spartans’ win was a historic one in comparison to recent seasons. South Caldwell improved to 5-10 overall, which surprised the combined win total for the program over the last two seasons, during which it went 4-44. Now at 3-2 in the conference, the Spartans also matched the total number of conference wins from the last two years when they were 3-25.
Friday’s margin of victory was the first by 30 or more points since the Spartans routed Fred T. Foard 66-36 on Dec. 27, 2016. The 89 points matched the highest point total in any game since scoring the same number in a loss to Watauga nearly two seasons ago. It was also the first time South Caldwell scored 80 or more points in a win since defeating Burns 80-75 at home on Dec. 1, 2014.
When asked if he was having fun in his first season with the Spartans, head coach Danny Anderson, who won his 713th game on Friday, said, “I think we’re getting better every day. It’s like today, I’m telling them there’s things we’ve got to get better at, that I’m not happy with. But it’s a good group of kids.”
Anderson said the team is learning the system he wants to run. While he is pleased with the effort of his players, he admits he has to exercise patience as the programs looks to turn around.
“I’m not a patient guy when it comes to winning,” Anderson said. “But it’s just convincing the kids to believe in themselves and consistently demanding a lot. It’s how hard do I push and how hard do I pull. The good thing is, we’ve not had a negative day yet, in terms of bad attitude. Even on the rough days, when I’m not happy about how we’ve played.”
Friday night’s contest was a back-and-forth affair at the start, with the Indians mercilessly stroking the nets. St. Stephens made 9 of 10 shots in the first quarter and led 15-9 with 2:40 left. However, point guard Charlie Woy picked up his second foul soon after and he sat the remainder of the quarter. Corey Kincaid (11 points) and Colby Collins (12) each dropped in 3-pointers to highlight a 16-5 run with the Spartans leading 25-20 at the end of the quarter. That was a prelude of what was to come.
A 3 from Mason Buff got St. Stephens (4-13, 0-5) within 26-23 just over a minute into the second quarter. It turned out to be the Indians' last hurrah.
Six different players tallied points for the Spartans during a 22-0 run over the next 3:48. A foul on an offensive rebound turned into two free throws for Trey Ramsey (15 points). From there, it was bombs away. Collins, Isaiah Kirby and John Boyd all swished the nets for 3s. Justin Eggers (23 points) added an old-fashioned three-point play and scored seven during the run. Spencer Piercy (10 points) found an easy path for a dribble-drive layup. The barrage pushed the lead to 48-23 with 3:08 left in the half.
The Indians, who were coached by James Mayfield as he stepped in for Scott Stillwell who was out due to the death of a family member, kept a flickering hope with a late run. Mikey Daaboul (11 points) and Buff (10) popped in 3s and when Dayton Anderson steered in a layup just before the buzzer, the deficit was cut to 52-38.
However, St. Stephens went cold on the second half and hit just two field goals, none in the final 9:37 of the contest. South Caldwell took advantage with a 16-6 run the third quarter and then blew open the game by scoring the first 14 points of the fourth quarter. An alley-oop from Kirby to Eggers made it 79-46 and spurred the Spartans to clear the bench with 5:10 to play. The lead grew to as many as 38 with the benches of both teams closing out the game.
Anderson was pleased with how his team responded after a loss to McDowell on Tuesday, following wins over conference favorites Hickory and Freedom the previous two games. He admitted there may have been a letdown against McDowell.
“They may have a little excited about those wins and mentally not as focused,” said Anderson. “We’ve got to learn how to come in every night and understand that, we hope it’s a dogfight and that we’re in it. If you do that long enough, you’re going to become good.”
GIRLS
South Caldwell 45, St. Stephens 42
South Caldwell (8-6, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) held an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but had to hold on for dear life to snap a five-game losing streak and claim its first conference win.
Leading 9-7 after the first quarter, the Spartans forced four turnovers and used that to help build a 21-10 lead. Olivia Miller scored four of her 11 points during the 12-3 run, which ended when Kaitlin Propst took a rebound end-to-end for a layup.
The Indians (2-15, 0-5) chipped the deficit to 26-23 in the third quarter, but the Spartans eventually pushed back ahead 42-34 with 4:01 remaining.
However, St. Stephens wormed its way back into the game behind the scoring of Ryleigh Rhodes (13 points) and Elizabeth Sumpter, who scored all 12 points for the Indians in the final quarter. The Spartans missed a pair of 1-and-1 attempts and when Sumpter (14 points) hit two free throws, the score was tied at 42 with 71 seconds to play.
South Caldwell's Faith Curtis dropped in a jumper from the right corner with 48 seconds left, while the Indians were unable to return fire. Propst added a free throw to account for the final margin.
Both South Caldwell teams head to Alexander Central on Tuesday, while St. Stephens hosts crosstown rival Hickory the same night.
