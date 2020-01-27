With a steep increase in the number of foster children under the care of the Catawba County Department of Social Services, the county plans to allocate more money to support the department.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners initially earmarked an extra $400,000 in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget for the department of social services to use to support families caring for foster children they’re related to — kinship providers.
After several months, the department realized the money could better be used to support staff and create positions in foster care to handle the 70 percent increase in foster children the department has taken on in the last five years, Director Karen Harrington said at a board of commissioners subcommittee meeting on Monday.
In July 2019, the department had 342 foster children under social services care — 141 more children than July 2014, when they had 201, Harrington said. As of Monday, the department has 330 children under its care.
“We’ve had a higher number of kids in care than we’ve ever had,” Harrington said. But funding for foster care hasn’t increased with those additional children, she said.
With increased demands, staff in foster care struggle with burnout, high turnover and time crunches to complete work that helps move children to permanent homes, Harrington said.
Feedback from foster families found they feel improved communication with social services would most improve their situation, Harrington said.
With those things in mind, Harrington recommended to the subcommittee to use the $400,000 for several things.
About $166,000 would be used to create five social workers positions that would be responsible for overseeing all mandated parent, child and sibling visitations and to coach and train parents and families to improve child care. Having social workers assigned to the visitations frees up time for other foster care workers to work toward placing children in permanent homes, Harrington said.
“They feel like they’ll be able to do their jobs in a 40-hour workweek and make a difference,” she said.
Another $50,000 would be used to create a social worker position that would help families get foster care provider licenses with the state, which helps them get monthly stipends for their work.
To recruit more foster families and train them, $12,000 would go toward the effort.
And a new visitation center would be made using $37,000 to renovate a former group home.
“We want to use this additional foster care funding in the hopes that we will continue to allow us to better foster care,” Harrington said.
The use of the money was recommended by the subcommittee and will be voted on at the next Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
