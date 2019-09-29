HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting a series of social media seminars in October to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses market and build their business.
On Monday, Oct. 7, the Small Business Center will present “Facebook for Your Small Business” from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center. Participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page as well as information about promotions and using Facebook to build online business.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Small Business Center will present “Instagram for Your Small Business” from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center. Participants will learn how to use photos to promote their business on Instagram and use this platform to market their business.
Additional social media marketing sessions are planned for later in October. There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. Participants can register for individual seminars, or the entire series. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
