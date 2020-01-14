Restaurant Week Photo

Six Hickory restaurants will be offering special deals as part of Charlotte Restaurant Week starting Friday.

From Jan. 17-26, BOCA, Café Rule and Wine Bar, Charolais Steakhouse, FOURK, Highland Avenue and Standard Oyster Co. will be offering selected menu items for a fixed price as part of a three-course dinner.

With the exception of FOURK, all the meals will cost $35. The meals at FOURK will be offered for $30.

The Charlotte Restaurant Week website recommends making reservations and calling ahead to ask the restaurants about the specifics of their offers, including whether or not coupons will be accepted during Restaurant Week or if dishes can be changed to meet dietary restrictions.

A list of the dishes offered at each of the restaurants is available at charlotterestaurantweek.iheart.com under the restaurants tab.

