Brenda Odom’s brother David passed away nearly five years ago. He was a Marine early in his life, and now, through coincidence and good fortune, the flag laid on his casket and the rounds spent at his funeral are back in family hands.
Brenda and her brothers David and Lewis grew up together in Hickory, she said. David often was a source of brotherly guidance, helping with her homework after school.
At 17, David enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Brenda was surprised he enlisted so young but his work brought a sense of pride to the family, she said.
When David passed away suddenly, the Marines gave several flags to the family. Brenda and her boyfriend Clain Nixon think the original one that was on his casket was folded and given to David’s wife in Tennessee.
Somehow, the folded flag, framed in a triangular box, as well as a shadow box of the funeral program and three bullet casings from the rifle volley ended up in the hands of a stranger in the middle of Tennessee.
That’s when Allen Mitchell Jr. at Allen Mitchell Funeral Home in Hickory got a call.
A woman had a box with the special mementos and wanted to get it home to where it belongs. She shipped it to Mitchell, who surprised Brenda with it.
“He just said he had something for us,” she said. “I was surprised.”
Now, Brenda has a reminder of her oldest brother in her living room. The ashes of her other brother, Lewis, sit across the room. He died last year.
“I said to Brenda, ‘You’ve got both of them with you, you know,’” Nixon said. “They’re not here in body but they’re here in spirit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.