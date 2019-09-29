While the global village has shrunk the world through communications technology, Sister Cities provides a direct, personal contact.
Sister Cities International evolved from the People-to-People program initiated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. His intention was to involve individuals and organized groups at all levels of society in citizen diplomacy, with the hope that personal relationships, fostered through sister city, county, region, and state affiliations would lessen the chance of future world conflicts. Originally a part of the National League of Cities, the tax-exempt, nonprofit organization coordinates contacts between US cities and cities in other countries. Sister Cities International represents nearly 500 member communities with over 2,000 partnerships in more than 140 countries around the world.
Our local Sister Cities program gives citizens of the Greater Hickory Metropolitan Area many opportunities to appreciate and learn about other cultures. It also encourages dialogue among governmental, educational, artistic, sports, business and other officials who seek to improve the quality of life for their communities.
Leading the way in region-to-region partnerships
Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association (WPSCA), chartered in 1993, unites two counties in the Hickory Metro area (Alexander and Catawba). Members also include the city of Morganton, the city of Hickory, and the town of Taylorsville.
In 1997, the association made international history by joining with Altenburger Land, a county in the former East German Federal State of Thuringia, to create the first region-to-region partnership for Sister Cities International. The partnership is based on regional ties to German settlers, the Lutheran church, the topography, and more recent industrial and business interests between the partnered regions. In the past two decades many exchanges have occurred between the partnered regions, including visits of businessmen, physicians, sports teams, local government officials and employees, notably for many years also annual exchange of high school students between the Lerchenberg Gymnasium in Altenburg and Hickory High School and the Friedrich Gymnasium in Altenburg and Hibriten High School in Lenoir. There is also an effort each year to promote an exchange of middle school age soccer players. In October 2000, the WPSCA sponsored an exhibit at the Hickory Museum of Art, which showcased 60 German expressionist works of art on loan from Altenburg’s Lindenau Museum.
WPSCA organized an exhibition entitled “Life in the South” in which Southern folk art of more than 100 pieces of pottery and works by self-taught Southern artists were shown in Altenburg’s Lindenau Museum. The exhibit, loaned from the private collection of Dr. and Mrs. Allen Huffman was on display during fall and winter 2004.
Altenburg, Germany
Altenburg is situated in a wonderful, hilly central region of Germany, approximately 125 miles east of Frankfurt and 45 miles south of the famous trade fair city of Leipzig and 85 miles west of Dresden. The Altenburger Land area is quite comparable with its fertile land that has been used for many centuries as farmland yet also shows the signs of tremendous industrial stature.
The history of Altenburg dates back over 1,000years. Because of its location on major trade routes, the city flourished and became a very important center for trade and culture. Beautiful villages with traditional buildings and historic structures surround the city of Altenburg have luckily survived through different political regimes, eras, and their rulers. Altenburg’s cultural richness includes visits by the likes of Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, and Martin Luther who preached at its St. Nicholas Church in the 16th Century.
Altenburg’s industrial base includes historically mining, and in the present machine engineering and manufacture, textile machinery manufacturing, a brewery, cheese factory and mustard company that are well known beyond the region as well as the world famous playing card factory. The game “Skat” (which is similar to Bridge) originated in the town in 1552 and the cards are still produced there. Altenburg is also home to an impressive playing card museum, housed in the Altenburg castle. This is just one of a number of historic fortresses, residences, and manor houses in the Altenburger Land (county), some of which also serve as museums, some as youth hostels, some as the setting for wonderful concerts and weddings.
As you can see, our Sister City is as wonderful a place to live and visit as our own and is a complement to our region’s global perspective. The Western Piedmont is truly fortunate and enriched by having forged a strong relationship with this partner.
For more information on the Sister Cities Organization, visit our booth in the nonprofit area of Oktoberfest or contact the organization at 828-326-0266.
