Corporate and political leaders gathered Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking of a new distribution center for Hickory-based adhesive manufacturer Shurtape Technologies in the town of Catawba.
The new, $31-million center will be located on a piece of land east of the company’s current distribution center off N.C. 10 West. It is expected to be complete by next spring.
Shurtape CEO Stephen Shuford said the distribution center is the first of what the company hopes to be multiple stages of development that could also include manufacturing at the site.
The company plans to move the 32 employees who work in the current 130,000-square-foot facility to the new 205,000-square-foot building, leaving the old one vacant, Shuford said.
The new development will create at least 100 jobs.
Shuford said he hoped the old building could be used by another company.
He thanked leaders from the state, county and town of Catawba for supporting the project.
“We’re fortunate in this county and in this state that our public officials recognize the importance of existing business to achieving our job growth and economic development goals,” Shuford said.
The company could receive nearly $600,000 in incentives over 12 years for the project.
