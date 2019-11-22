When customers walk into the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, it should feel like coming home.
That’s how co-owner and managing partner Brian Rogers wants his new Hickory oyster bar to feel.
“We put the bar close to the door, so when you walk in, the bartender is the first person you see, and they’ll welcome you,” Rogers said. “It’ll be like someone is inviting you into their house, their living room.”
Next week, when Rogers hopes to open the restaurant, customers can sit anywhere they want in the relatively small dining space -- a high top table, a seat at the bar, on the front or back patio or a regular dining table -- and a server will approach with a casual greeting, Rogers said.
“It’s not your typical come in, sit down, corporate place,” he said. “We don’t want to upsell you, we want to find what it is you want.”
The Shuckin’ Shack, a franchise out of Carolina Beach with 16 locations, has a casual, accessible atmosphere, which is what drew Rogers to opening his own franchise location, he said. He and several other investors own East Coast Wings and Grill on U.S. 70 in Hickory, and after exploring the Shuckin’ Shack restaurant franchise, they decided to open one of their own just down the road in the former Pie Five Pizza building.
“I went and checked (Shuckin’ Shack) out and it had a great atmosphere,” Rogers said.
He said the restaurant offered an accessible, easy-going and fun environment that was different than most oyster bars, and different from anything Hickory had.
“I felt like it was something different for the area,” Rogers said. “It’s its own concept. We’re trying not to be high end.”
The restaurant offers fresh seafood at a reasonable price, Rogers said. He doesn’t want to “price ourselves out of the market.” Appetizers range from $7-$10, wings are five for $11, sandwiches are $10-$13, hamburgers are about $11, oyster shooters are $3-$7 and cocktails are about $8.
They’ll get oyster and seafood shipments daily, some from farms, and others from the ocean. Rogers plans to have at least three oyster varieties for sale every day, which will be sold by the half dozen and dozen, which will be sold at "market price" or individually during happy hour or as daily specials for under a dollar each.
Beyond oysters, they’ll offer mussels, clams, crab legs, lobster and scallops as well as wild North American shrimp, which can come alone, as shrimp and grits or even as a shrimp burger. The menu also includes wings, tacos, sandwiches and salads.
“We’re bringing a little bit of the beach to the foothills,” Rogers said.
The restaurant is renovated and decorated to evoke just that. The walls are a deep sea blue with weathered wood accents. A surfboard serves as a sign over the bar, which is inlaid with shells, fishing photos and old newspaper articles. Wooden captain's chair bar stools with brass foot rests look like they belong in the galley of a ship.
To Rogers, it is the perfect place for a good time.
“We want people to feel at home and to have fun,” he said.
He sees people coming in for a nice, stress-free dinner, a celebratory party with friends and family, a quick lunch or a fun drink at the bar with an “S.O.B.” oyster shooter or two -- a shot of liquor with Bloody Mary mix and a raw oyster.
“We want to make sure we can really show people a good time,” Rogers said. Or, as the restaurant slogan puts it: “a shuckin’ good time.”
You can find the Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar at 2117 U.S. 70, SE. For more information, visit www.theshuckinshack.com.
