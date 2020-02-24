Halie Brooke Moore, 23, of Sherrills Ford, was charged with possession of drugs following a traffic stop near the intersection of Sherrills Ford and Mt. Pleasant roads on Sunday, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies searched Moore’s vehicle and seized 22.9 grams of methamphetamine along with narcotics paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

Moore has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

