Halie Brooke Moore, 23, of Sherrills Ford, was charged with possession of drugs following a traffic stop near the intersection of Sherrills Ford and Mt. Pleasant roads on Sunday, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies searched Moore’s vehicle and seized 22.9 grams of methamphetamine along with narcotics paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
Moore has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore was issued a $30,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.