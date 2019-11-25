20191126_hdr_news_mustreads_p3

Submitted: The Catawba County Sheriff's office is searching for the suspect shown in this image, which was captured from a camera at the Market Basket convenience store on Cloninger Mill Road. 

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery of the Market Basket convenience store at the intersection of Sandy Ridge and Cloninger Mill roads.

The suspect entered the store armed with a knife around 6:15 Monday morning and took $60, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

