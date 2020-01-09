Charges are pending against a Claremont man accused of breaking into a police car and using the radio while armed with a machete, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Aleksandr Sergeyevich Shishkov, 35, called the Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning to report trespassers on his property, according to the release.
While deputies were en route, Shishkov called 911 again to say he would shoot at the trespassers if the deputies did not arrive soon, according to the release.
When the deputies arrived on scene, they learned Shishkov was armed with a machete. He told the dispatchers he would not cooperate with officers and that he had gone into the woods.
Shortly thereafter, officers determined Shishkov was using a police radio, according to the release.
Officers found Shishkov sitting in the car of an off-duty town of Catawba policeman, outside the officer’s home, still armed with a machete, according to the release.
Officers expect Shishkov will be charged with breaking or entering a vehicle and misuse of 911, according to the release.
