When the 3A state volleyball playoff brackets were released last Thursday, St. Stephens and Hickory discovered that they would be renewing their crosstown rivalry in the opening round. The Red Tornadoes earned the No. 11 seed and the right to host the match, but the 22nd-seeded Indians came in fired up and looking to spring an upset on Saturday night.
St. Stephens jumped out to an early lead in the first set and escaped with a 27-25 win, but Hickory took the next three sets 25-20, 25-17 and 25-20 to collect a four-set victory at David W. Craft Gymnasium. With the win, the Red Tornadoes have now won the last 13 meetings between the city rivals dating back to 2013.
But this one was far from easy, as the Indians forced Hickory to four sets on the road for the first time since Oct. 7, 2015. And for a while it looked like they might even take the Red Tornadoes to a decisive fifth set.
“We talked in-depth in practice yesterday about how St. Stephens is a heck of a lot better than their record,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “They have great athletes and good players and they’re well-coached, and that was obvious tonight. So I just talked to them about how this was going to be a difficult match because it’s high stakes, playoffs, but it’s also crosstown St. Stevens-Hickory, it’s like Carolina-Duke or Alabama-Auburn kind of thing in high school. … It was St. Stephens-Hickory and it was a playoff atmosphere in here, it was really fun.”
“This is the third time we’ve played them this season, and it’s the largest effort I’ve seen out of them,” added St. Stephens coach Julie Harris. “We talked about making it happen and leaving everything out on the floor, and I feel like they did leave everything out on the floor. It’s just a game of errors, whichever side makes fewer mistakes, and we made more mistakes so it came out on their side.”
St. Stephens (11-12) scored seven of the first nine points, benefiting from several Hickory errors while also getting a kill from Carter Leatherman and a tip from Neila King. The hosts tried to fight back as they managed three of the next four points including Kellen Morin’s first kill of the match, but the Indians responded with a 4-1 run that started with another tip from King and ended with Leatherman’s second kill.
Trailing 12-6, Hickory (16-5) began to find its way a bit over the next several minutes, pulling within a single point at 17-16 on an emphatic kill from Morin. St. Stephens countered with a small run of its own to reclaim a 23-18 lead, but five straight points from the Red Tornadoes including blocks from Taylor Rose and Olivia Pisel tied things at 23-all. Momentum shifted back and forth from there with Hickory even gaining a brief 25-24 lead before the visitors tallied three consecutive points to end the initial set.
After the Indians scored four points in a row to start the second set, Hickory registered 10 of the next 11 points to build its largest lead of the contest at the time. Morin had two kills and a block during the spurt, while Pisel added a push and an ace to go with an ace from Delaney Deffke and a block from Bren White.
The Indians hung tough, fighting back to take the lead at 13-12 during a rally that included back-to-back points from Rylee Upton. The Red Tornadoes remained undaunted, though, overcoming multiple ties and lead changes throughout the remainder of the set and closing things out with a 7-0 run as a Pisel push tied the match at one set apiece.
The third set was arguably Hickory’s best, as it built an 11-point lead on three separate occasions. However, following a White kill and an ace from Haley Helton that gave the Red Tornadoes their last 11-point advantage at 21-10, seven of the next 10 points went to the Indians as they cut the deficit to seven at 24-17 on an Upton block. After a timeout, Hickory’s Rose brought the set to a close with a forceful kill.
The fourth set was also a seesaw affair, but the Red Tornadoes were not to be defeated on this night. Everyone got into the act as Helton, White, Morin, Rose and Pisel all notched multiple points to help Hickory earn its second five-point set win of the night. The final blow came on a kill from Rose, the only sophomore of the aforementioned quintet.
“They’re the lower seed, they have nothing to lose so they can come in and play as loose as they want to,” said Stephens of the Indians’ hot start. “I thought we were a little tight early, wanting to really jump out, and that’s where those mistakes come from. The one thing we talk about is we always want to play to win, we don’t want to try not to lose, and so if you play on your heels you make more mistakes. … I thought toward the end of the (first) set we finally started playing well and I walked right over and I said, ‘Now you’ve finally started playing, so now you’ve got to take that momentum.’”
“This group of seniors is very mature and they have a lot of drive and desire. They didn’t and still don’t want it to be over, they’re very much leaders,” added Harris of the players she will lose to graduation. “… But I have a large group of juniors, so hopefully next year we can come back and turn out the other way.”
Following their seventh straight first-round win, the Red Tornadoes hit the road Tuesday for a matchup with sixth-seeded Southwestern Randolph (24-2). The Cougars toppled 27th-seeded Charlotte Catholic in straight sets in their playoff opener.
“Anybody can beat anybody on any given night,” said Stephens. “I’m gonna try to get some film and we’ll go to work and see what that looks like, but they’re a fun group to coach and so we’re gonna go give it a shot. Last year we beat Cox Mill on the road (in the second round), so we’re gonna try it again.”
