A tentative settlement has been reached in two lawsuits filed against the city of Hickory alleging misconduct by three former Hickory police officers in 2013.
On Monday, Paul Tharp, the attorney representing Chelsea Doolittle and Maeghan Richmond in their lawsuits against the city, told Judge Nathan Poovey that a settlement had been reached in the cases last Friday.
The settlement or settlements will require approval by the Hickory City Council, which has its next meeting on Tuesday.
The case was set for trial on Dec. 16.
Tharp asked Poovey to keep the matter scheduled for that day “not for a trial, but just for a status update to make sure the settlement is either done or proceeding along its way.” Following the hearing, Tharp said that he could not confirm details on the settlement but said that settlements had been reached with all plaintiffs.
In addition to the city, former Hickory officers Robert George, Vidal Sipe and Frank Pain were named in the lawsuits.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the matter has not been finalized but declined to share any details beyond that.
Tharp said a resolution to the lawsuits, which were filed in August 2016 and concerned events which occurred in November 2013, is “a long time coming.”
“Chelsea’s happy and Maeghan’s happy and I think everybody will be happy with the outcome here,” Tharp said.
Natalie Isenberg, attorney for George, confirmed the tentative settlements but said she could not provide details.
Doolittle and Richmond sued the city over interactions with Hickory officers in 2013 they described as humiliating and abusive. Doolittle alleged that she was assaulted on Union Square – the location of her initial encounter with the officers – and lost consciousness. She also discussed a separate encounter at the Hickory Police Department in which George threw her from the back of a police car, causing physical and psychological damage.
George was convicted of unreasonable use of force in federal court in January and was sentenced to four years of probation and $23,000 in restitution in October.
Once she was booked and taken to the hospital, Doolittle said in her lawsuit Sipe signed hospital consent forms without her permission. Doolittle was initially charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The charges were later dropped.
Richmond, who is Doolittle’s cousin, was briefly detained before being released without charges.
Sipe, who currently serves as the police chief in Newton, said he had not heard about a settlement in the case. Sipe is represented by the same attorney as the city and Pain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
this is the reason a lot of citizens, including myself ,don't have the respect for law enforcement like we did many years ago , the video of the policeman and i use the term man very loosely, of him manhandling the lady, throwing her around like a rag doll
will always be fresh in my mind,this finishing statement of my above statement!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.