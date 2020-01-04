CATAWBA — Newton-Conover set the tone in the first quarter of Friday night’s South Fork 2A Conference girls basketball game in defeating host Bandys 67-50 at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.
The Red Devils (9-2 overall, 2-0 South Fork 2A) bounced back after Monday’s loss to Hickory in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, and in the process remained one of three teams (North Lincoln and East Lincoln) without a loss after two conference games. Newton-Conover also won its 10th in a row over the Trojans (8-3, 1-1) dating back to January of 2016.
Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell led all scorers with 31 points to go with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. However, it was a tweak in the lineup by head coach Sylvia White that paid immediate dividends for the Red Devils.
Freshman Cassidy Geddes started at point guard with Grace Loftin moving to power forward. Geddes (10 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter with Loftin joining Cornwell on the offensive glass. Loftin (14 points, 11 rebounds) collected three of her team’s five offensive rebounds in the quarter, which set up nine second-chance points in the quarter and played a large role in Newton-Conover taking a 19-6 lead after the opening eight minutes.
“We’ve been playing a couple of different lineups,” said Red Devils head coach Sylvia White. “Against an athletic team, we asked Grace Loftin to step down there to four (power forward). I think that has made us tremendously tough. You’ve got to defend her and Chyna. They both go hard on the boards.”
Collectively, rebounding played a large part in the win with Newton-Conover holding a 43-19 advantage on the glass, which included 26 offensive rebounds.
Loftin found her scoring touch in the second quarter with seven points as Newton-Conover pushed the lead to 34-18 with 47 seconds left.
White was also complimentary of Geddes’ work in running the offense. She said that Geddes, who was a scorer in middle school, is having to learn more about controlling the game in other ways.
“Now, she’s got to learn to be a true point guard,” White said. “Score when you have to, but get the offense going. She has really stepped up in accepting that role.”
Bandys stayed the game as Macy Rummage (15 points) dropped in a 3 and Logan Dutka followed her miss to clip the deficit to 11 by the half.
The Trojans made the Red Devils sweat in the third quarter after fast break layups from Caroline McIntosh and Rummage cut it to 40-33.
However, the Red Devils turned to their all-state player and Cornwell delivered six straight points to put her team back in control. Cornwell finished the third quarter with 13 points and five boards, and the Red Devils matched the earlier 16-point lead at 51-35 by quarter’s end.
Newton-Conover led by as much as 24 before subbing in reserves to finish out the game. The Red Devils wound up with 23 second-chance points and scored 13 points off the 22 turnovers collected.
The Red Devils visit West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Bandys travels to Lincolnton.
BOYS
Newton-Conover 71, Bandys 66 (OT)
Maverick Davis sent the game into overtime before a pair of seniors took over in the Red Devils’ win over the Trojans.
The win kept Newton-Conover (8-4, 2-0 South Fork 2A) in a three-way tie for first with Maiden and Lake Norman Charter in the early South Fork standings and gave the Red Devils their third straight win over Bandys (5-6, 0-2).
The game had 13 lead changes and 11 ties with neither team leading by more than seven points.
Newton-Conover led 50-44 before Mathew Martinez picked up a technical foul with 5:49 to play. Bandys’ Zackery Wright made both free throws and the Trojans whittled away the lead until catching the Red Devils at 52-all with 3:30 to go.
Bandys went up 61-59 when Spencer Ledford (16 points) found Nate Ervin on a cut through the lane from where he hit a runner with 10 seconds left.
“It wasn’t the coaches,” said Bandys coach Matt Oaks of the comeback in regulation. “That was all the players. They made a lot of big plays … They played under control and made some good plays with their teammates and went strong to the basket.”
However, Davis (12 points) took the final shot of regulation, as a wild dribble-drive turned into a twisting, right-handed scoop shot that went in with 1.6 seconds left.
In the overtime, Ledford scored on the first possession. However, Newton-Conover senior Jaheim McCathern (14 points) answered with a follow of Martinez’s shot. McCathern added a layup off the dribble before Ledford answered with the same to tie it at 65. The senior Martinez (16 points) sank a pullup jumper from the left corner with 50 seconds remaining that gave Newton-Conover the lead for good.
Red Devils coach Matt Wilkinson expressed his pleasure at how his seniors responded in a tough environment after facing adversity with the lead disappearing.
“We stuck with it,” said Wilkinson. “And made a couple of baskets when it mattered. Defensively, we did a real good job there in overtime.”
While not turning the ball over themselves, the Red Devils forced a pair of turnovers in the extra period and allowed just 2-of-6 shooting.
Missed free throws nearly cost the Red Devils, as they were just 10-of-21 in regulation, while Bandys hit 8 of10 foul shots. However, with a chance to tie it, Ledford missed both free throws before Martinez responded with two at the other end. With a chance to cut deficit to two, Ledford missed 1 of 2 with 12 seconds left. Davis added two for what was the final margin.
“I am mentally and physically exhausted after this,” said Wilkinson. “I am just tickled to death to get out of here with a win.”
Newton-Conover is at West Lincoln on Tuesday, while the Trojans visit Lincolnton.
GIRLS
Newton-Conover: 19 15 17 16 — 67
Bandys: 06 17 12 15 — 50
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 31, Grace Loftin 14, Cassidy Geddes 10, Emma Fox 5, Jahlea Peters 5, Nalece Duncan 2.
Bandys — Macy Rummage 15, Laci Paul 12, Toni Lacey 7, Logan Dutka 5, Hope Clements 4, Caroline McIntosh 3, Cailyn Huggins 2, Olivia Little 2.
BOYS
Newton-Conover: 14 17 12 18 10 — 71
Bandys: 14 14 12 21 05 — 66
Newton-Conover — Mathew Martinez 16, Jaheim McCathern 14, Maverick Davis 12, Keenan Guerry 6, Zane Redmond 6, Drew Danner 4, Jackson Mullins 4, Nate Chapman 3, Justice Craig 3, Trey Kennedy 3.
Bandys — Spencer Ledford 16, Chris Culliver 12, Zackery Wright 12, Brandon Harrill 10, Quenten Maddox 10, Nate Ervin 6.
