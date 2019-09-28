MAIDEN — Coming off its first regular-season loss in over a year, the Bandys football team had an extra week to prepare for county rival Maiden. That didn’t matter, as the Blue Devils scored on their first two possessions and led throughout in a 30-23 win over the Trojans on Friday night at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes turned in another impressive performance for Maiden, completing 10 of 16 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns to go with eight carries for 11 yards. Senior wide receiver Dylan Abernethy caught four passes for 112 yards and three scores, while junior running back Amarion Craig finished with 23 carries for 123 yards and a TD to go with junior receiver Brennan James’ three receptions for 51 yards
Defensively, the Blue Devils kept Bandys scoreless in the first and third quarters, while junior Kadin Frye recovered a second-quarter fumble that led to a Maiden TD. Furthermore, the Blue Devils held the Trojans under 300 yards on the ground for the second straight game after Bunker Hill ended Bandys’ streak of 17 consecutive 300-yard rushing performances in a 12-9 win on Sept. 13.
Junior running back Isaiah Gilchrist was the Trojans’ top rusher with 19 carries for 65 yards and a TD.
“That was very important, obviously, getting off to a good start,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said. “When they’re an option team playing from behind, it makes it tougher on them, and we did just enough in the first half to get ahead by two scores and stay ahead by two scores until late.”
“It’s my first conference game of the season against Bandys, a really good team with really good athletes,” added Rhodes. “… And we played good out there, they played good, we just came out on top. It was a great game by Dylan, great game by the line, they did really good on blocks. It was really fun too.”
Following a 31-yard return by Maiden’s Isaiah Thomas on the opening kickoff, the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) marched 46 yards in six plays. Maiden kept the ball on the ground the entire drive, scoring on Craig’s 28-yard jolt just over three minutes in and adding the successful 2-point conversion on a pass from Rhodes to James.
After forcing Bandys (3-2, 0-1) to go three-and-out, the Blue Devils scored another quick TD. This time, Rhodes found Abernethy down the right sideline for a 33-yard scoring strike on third-and-20, with another successful 2-point conversion pushing the Maiden lead to 16-0 with 4:42 remaining in the first period.
The Trojans finally got on the scoreboard when Hunter Jones scored from 7 yards out on the first play of the second quarter. Gilchrist crossed the goal line on the ensuing 2-point conversion to cut the deficit in half.
Moments later, the Trojans were driving again when they fumbled the ball and Maiden’s Frye recovered it at the Blue Devils’ 42-yard line. On the second play, Rhodes rolled out to his left and fired a laser to Abernethy for a 55-yard TD pass. After Adrian Campos tacked on the extra point, the hosts enjoyed a 23-8 advantage.
Both teams would score again before halftime, Bandys on a 43-yard TD run from Quenten Maddox at the 3:28 mark of the second quarter and Maiden on a 10-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Abernethy with 12.6 seconds remaining. Jesse Pope’s extra point was good for the Trojans, as was Campos’ for the Blue Devils as Maiden carried a 30-16 lead into the halftime break.
Following a scoreless third quarter that included two punts by each team and a turnover on downs by Bandys, the Trojans capped a 17-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD burst from Gilchrist and the subsequent extra point from Pope to pull within seven points with 3:24 left in the contest.
From there, Maiden recovered Bandys’ onside kick attempt and was able to run out the clock. The Blue Devils gained three first downs on their final series on runs by Craig, Rhodes and Abernethy, forcing the Trojans to expend their timeouts and extinguishing their hopes of getting the ball back.
“You can’t put yourself in a hole like we did early, and that was a big hole to climb out of against a good football team,” Bandys coach Tom Eanes said. “But the kids kept fighting. We just came out in the first quarter and didn’t block things real well and so that put us in the hole, but I was just proud of the kids that they didn’t give up.
“I told them right now we flush this game, it’s over with,” he continued. “We’ve got to think about the next ballgame on the schedule and that’s what we will do.”
Maiden has won four straight for the first time since starting 4-0 a year ago, while Bandys has lost two in a row for the first time since a five-game losing streak in 2017. The Blue Devils have won four of the past five meetings between the teams.
“I know we didn’t score (in the second half), but we got down in the red zone, missed a field goal, we had our chances down there,” said Byrne. “But the last drive of course it was big to get enough first downs to be able to take a knee there at the end. The defense played good in the second half, bowed their necks, did just enough to win, which that’s all we’re trying to do here in this league.”
Maiden visits West Lincoln next Friday, while Bandys hosts Newton-Conover.
Bandys: 00 | 16 | 00 | 07 — 23
Maiden: 16 | 14 | 00 | 00 — 30
First Quarter
M — Amarion Craig 28-yard run (Brennan James pass from Ethan Rhodes), 8:55
M — Ethan Abernethy 33-yard pass from Rhodes (Rhodes run), 4:42
Second Quarter
B — Hunter Jones 7-yard run (Isaiah Gilchrist run), 11:54
M — Abernethy 55-yard pass from Rhodes (Adrian Campos kick), 7:29
B — Quenten Maddox 43-yard run (Gilchrist run), 3:28
M — Abernethy 10-yard pass from Rhodes (Campos kick), :12
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
B — Gilchrist 1-yard run (Jesse Pope kick), 3:24
Team Stats
First downs: Bandys 12, Maiden 11
Rushes-yards: Bandys 52-279, Maiden 37-156
Comp-Att-Int: Bandys 0-2-0, Maiden 10-16-0
Passing yards: Bandys 0, Maiden 187
Fumbles-Lost: Bandys 1-1, Maiden 1-0
Penalties-yards: Bandys 9-85, Maiden 6-53
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Bandys: Isaiah Gilchrist 19-65 and 1 TD, Malik Kennedy 7-45, Quenten Maddox 2-44 and 1 TD, Parker DeHart 4-39, Hunter Jones 6-36 and 1 TD, Josh Williams 4-23, Jackson Spicer 9-19, Chris Culliver 1-8. Maiden: Amarion Craig 23-123 and 1 TD, Dylan Abernethy 2-25, Ethan Rhodes 8-11, Isaiah Thomas 3-1, Team 1-(-4).
PASSING — Bandys: DeHart 0-2-0. Maiden: Rhodes 10-16-0 for 187 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Bandys: None. Maiden: Abernethy 4-112 and 3 TDs, Brennan James 3-51, Carson Hansley 2-19, Thomas 1-5.
