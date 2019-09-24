HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in October, including a large bingo event and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
On Oct. 29, seniors 60 years or older are invited to attend a large Halloween bingo event at First United Methodist Church of Hickory (311 Third Ave. NE) from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required by calling 828-695-5610 by Oct. 22. Lunch will be provided at no cost. Bingo cards can be purchased for $1 per card with a two card max per person with lots of prizes to be won.
Other program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Oct. 2, flu vaccines by CVS Newton; Oct. 7, lung education for Healthy Lung Month; Oct.8, cooking class- angel food cake; Oct. 10, drumstick fitness with Erin Thompson; Oct. 14, bowling at Pin Station; Oct. 15, pottery with Denise Lehman; Oct. 28, craft class- cute plaid pumpkins; Oct. 30, benefits of massage therapy and chair massages by Walter Garcia, LMBT. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St.SW, Hickory: Oct.3, Jessica Stewart to sing country songs; Oct. 8, chair exercise with Erin Thompson; Oct.9, music by Bob Sinclair and Molly Barrett; Oct. 14, flu shot clinic; Oct. 15, breast cancer awareness with Carolyn Thompson, RN; Oct. 21, Halloween crafts; Oct. 24, trip to Taylorsville; Oct. 30, cooking class- creepy crawly creations. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Sam Garlock at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory: Oct. 2, National Dream Car Day- draw and name your dream car; Oct. 3, singing and dancing with Sentimental Journey; Oct. 14, holiday trivia with Tamara Faulkner; Oct. 16, cooking class- easy veggie dip and cauliflower; Oct.17, invigorating chair exercise with Erin Thompson; Oct. 22, beast cancer awareness; Oct. 23, bingo at Atlanta Bread; Oct. 29, large Halloween bingo event. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Oct. 2, fire safety with David Pruitt; Oct.3, how to keep your liver healthy with Caitlyn Droste; Oct. 8, craft class- plastic ball ornaments with Sharon Treadway; Oct. 10, Elvis tribute with Ed Smith; Oct. 16, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure,” with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Oct. 17, cooking class- spinach dip; Oct. 22, fall festival; Oct. 23, music by Bob Sinclair or Molly Barrett. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St. Maiden: Oct. 1, “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving,” with Jeff Dula, Vaya Health; Oct.7, cooking class- candy corn fruit parfait; Oct. 9, liver health and disease prevention with Caitlyn Droste; Oct. 15,” Travel to India” with Ken Duke; Oct.16, craft class- spooky spiders; Oct. 22, pottery with Denise Lehman; Oct. 24,trip to Taylorsville; Oct. 30, apple trivia and caramel apple bar for National Caramel Apple Day. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday — Thursday. Call 828-695-5617, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and one-half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.