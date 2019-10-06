HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting a series of social media seminars in October to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses market and build their business.

On Monday Oct. 14 the Small Business Center will present “Using Paid Online Ads to Grow Your Business” from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center. Participants will learn about social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, as well as Google Ads and other options.

On Wednesday Oct. 16 the Small Business Center will present “Growing Your Business Online with Sales Funnels” from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center. Participants will learn how to create automated sales processes and systems to interact with customers and grow their business.

Additional social media marketing sessions are planned for later in October. There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. Participants can register for individual seminars, or the entire series. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

