MAIDEN — For one quarter, it looked like the latest boys basketball game between Newton-Conover and Maiden was going to be a low-scoring, back-and-forth affair. But the Red Devils kicked it into high gear in the second quarter, building a 20-point halftime lead on their way to a 64-42 win over the Blue Devils in South Fork 2A Conference action on Friday night.
Newton-Conover snapped a two-game losing streak as it improved to 10-6 overall and 4-2 in league play. The Red Devils were led by a game-high 17 points from Maverick Davis, while Jackson Mullins scored 14, Trey Kennedy finished with nine and Drew Danner had eight.
On the other side, Maiden fell to 6-9 and 2-4 following its fourth consecutive loss. Brennan James came off the bench to score 13 points — all in the second half — with Dru McCullough adding 11 for the Blue Devils.
“It’s great any time you can win here. They’re rivals, it’s a hard place to win, there’s been crazy games between the two of us over the course of the last few years,” Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson said. “… As I told the kids before the game, I wasn’t really focused on whether we were winning or losing, we just had to start making some improvements. We had to start moving forward, and I felt like we played better tonight.”
Following a 3-pointer from the Red Devils’ Davis to begin the night, Iziah Morgan converted 1 of 2 free throws to get Maiden on the board. Zane Redmond countered with a driving layup, but the Blue Devils scored the next five points on a McCullough layup and a 3 from Elijah Fowler, forcing the visitors to call a timeout down 6-5.
For Maiden, Fowler’s triple would be their only long-distance make of the contest. Conversely, Newton-Conover was able to hit 10 more 3s, including a buzzer-beating trey from Mullins off a cross-court pass from Kennedy to take a 12-10 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
After a Reilley Copeland layup tied things at 12-all for the Blue Devils early in the second period, Newton-Conover responded with a 23-0 run that extended into the third. A layup from Danner gave the Red Devils a lead that they would not relinquish, but it was four 3s in the quarter — two from Mullins and one apiece from Keenan Guerry and Davis, the latter on a deep attempt from the right wing at the halftime buzzer — that really allowed them to pull away for a 32-12 advantage at the intermission.
Davis added another 3 to begin the second half, which was played at a much more even pace. However, despite James scoring Maiden’s final seven points of the third quarter, Newton-Conover entered the fourth leading 43-25.
James continued his strong work for the Blue Devils in the final frame as both teams emptied their benches late, but three more triples — two of them marking Davis’ fourth and fifth 3s of the night — allowed the Red Devils to maintain their advantage. In the end, they won by a final margin of 22 points as nine different players scored in the contest.
“I was really pleased with our kids’ energy level in the first half. I thought our first five really came out there and provided a lot of energy,” said Wilkinson. “We had kind of a different lineup and a different rotation than what we’ve had this year and I think it took just a little bit of time for them to kind of settle their nerves down a little bit and us start hitting some of those shots. We got some good looks there (in the first quarter) and we just weren’t making them, but I think they were hurrying things just a little bit.
“In the second quarter we did a great job of sharing the basketball and I thought that our energy defensively especially, we got a couple easy baskets there and that always gets us going,” he added. “We really feed off of our defensive effort, and to be quite frank with you, it’s not been good at all here lately, so it showed an improvement here tonight.”
Newton-Conover hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Maiden travels to Lincolnton before entertaining nonconference University Christian in its endowment game on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Newton-Conover 71, Maiden 29
The Red Devils received another monster performance from senior forward Chyna Cornwell, as the Rutgers University signee totaled a double-double of 38 points and 22 rebounds in her team’s dominant victory over the Blue Devils. Freshman guard Cassidy Geddes nearly added a triple-double with 12 points and several assists and steals to help Newton-Conover easily outpace Maiden.
“Chyna’s been a great player, Chyna was a great player before I became a coach and she’s gonna be a great player long after she’s with Sylvia White at Newton-Conover,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said. “But the quality of our team is that she’s learning to make people better around her, and being unselfish and learning when to kick it out. She can probably go up against about any three players around, but it’s not always the best shot, so she’s learning that we’ve got other people on our team that can step up, make the basket, make it hard to double team her, and so that’s why we’re getting better as a team.”
As for Geddes, she’s “been playing ball a good while and she’s still making some freshman mistakes, that’s to be expected, but she has really settled in probably the last two weeks understanding the game, understanding her role. When you’re in middle school and playing with kids all your same age, you have a different role than when you’re playing with folks four and five years older than you, and so she’s really adapted to that role of learning that her first goal is to play good defense and getting us in our offense, and that’s what she’s really starting to do.
“I tell her, ‘You know what, don’t worry about scoring,’” she continued. “‘When you’re open or you’ve got the break you score, but you worry about getting us in our offense and playing good defense and the rest of it comes.’ And that’s what’s happening.”
Newton-Conover (13-2, 6-0 South Fork 2A) trailed only once, as a 3 from Aaliah Walton was answered by a putback from Maiden’s Maggie Andrews and a layup from Maggie Sigmon to give the Blue Devils a brief 4-3 lead. Cornwell tallied three straight layups, though, as the Red Devils regained the advantage and continued to build on their lead for the rest of the night.
Grace Loftin was the Red Devils’ third-leading scorer with nine points, while Maiden (6-9, 4-2) was led by seven from Gracie Arrowood. Sigmon added six points for the Blue Devils, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of a Newton-Conover squad that has won five straight and 12 of its last 13.
“Last year we came up here the last game of the season, Senior Night for them, and struggled. They gave us a really good game,” said White. “We know they’re playing well, we know that they’ve got three guards now that are shooting the ball really, really well, and we knew we had to really come out and try to set the tone defensively. Maybe not get a stop every time, but contest every shot.”
The Red Devils play host to East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Maiden visits Lincolnton before hosting nonconference University Christian on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.