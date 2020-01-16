The section of Second Street NW between Trade Alley and First Avenue NW will be closed for repairs to the PNC building starting Sunday night, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
The sidewalk on the PNC side of the street will also be closed. The road is expected to stay closed for a day.
