Hickory police are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect in the murder of Andres Moscotte.

The police did not release the name of the second suspect but released images showing a black man in a denim jacket.

Moscotte was killed at his home on 22nd Street NE on Jan. 23. Jalen Jakee Witherspoon has also been charged in the murder.

At the Catawba County Courthouse on Monday, Witherspoon's mother Amanda Steptoe maintained her son's innocence and said she hoped authorities would find the people responsible for the murder. 

Anyone with information should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.

