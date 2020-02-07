Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH AT TIMES. * WHERE...UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTHEAST GEORGIA, AND PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE VERY WINDY CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT RESIDENTS AND RESPONDERS ATTEMPTING CLEANUP AND REPAIRS FROM THE DAMAGE ON THURSDAY. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF WORKING OUTDOORS TODAY, ESPECIALLY UNDER TREES OR POWER LINES. WET SOILS FROM RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN WEAKENED ROOT SYSTEMS, CAUSING MORE TREES TO FALL FROM LOWER THAN USUAL WIND SPEEDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&