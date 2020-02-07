Steven Staples

Staples

A second man has been charged with the murder of Hickory resident Andres Moscotte.

Charlotte resident Steven Razelle Staples, 30, was arrested in Charlotte by U.S. Marshals and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Staples is the second man to be charged in Moscotte’s murder. Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, 23, was charged in January. Witherspoon is being held without bond.

Moscotte was killed on the evening of Jan. 23 at his home on 22nd Street NE.

Staples is being held without bond in Mecklenburg County, according to the release.

Tags

Load comments