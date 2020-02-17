A Charlotte man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hickory resident Andres Moscotte made his first appearance in Catawba County court on Monday.
During the brief court appearance, Steven Staples, 30, told Judge Burford Cherry he wanted to hire his own attorney.
On Feb. 6, the Hickory Police Department announced in a release that Staples had been arrested in Charlotte.
He was brought to Catawba County on Friday, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail?
Earlier this month, Staples was listed on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail page as having charges for multiple violent crimes, including three counts of first-degree murder.
Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said Staples also faces murder charges in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.
Staples is one of two men charged in the murder. Hickory resident Jalen Witherspoon was arrested shortly after the murder in January.
What was the motive?
Nearly a month after Moscotte’s death, many questions have not been answered.
The police department has declined to state a motive in the murder or provide additional information on what if any relationship there was between Staples, Witherspoon and Moscotte.
A search warrant returned to the Catawba County Clerk of Court’s office includes some additional information.
Brooke Chester, Moscotte’s girlfriend, told police Moscotte went out to get something from his car when he encountered a stocky black man with a mask partially obscuring his face, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Frightened by the loud conversation between the two men, Chester locked herself in a bedroom closet, according to the affidavit.
While she was hiding, Chester heard a door being kicked in and heard the voices of two intruders.
She reported to police that one of the intruders asked where the money was. Chester did not leave the room until she felt confident the intruders left.
She walked outside to find Moscotte shot outside of the house, according to the affidavit. The intruders also took Moscotte’s Mercedes-Benz, which was found in a ditch roughly two miles from the home.
Officers found “large quantities of packaged raw marijuana in the residence,” according to the affidavit.
The officers seized a glass jar containing marijuana and “three pieces of broken glass from unknown object” from the Mercedes.
