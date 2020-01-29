Another passenger has died as a result of the single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 involving four people that occurred Tuesday.
Alice Ann Deneault, 84, of Newton died Wednesday at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department. She was riding in the front passenger side of the vehicle.
Rear seat passenger Lee Maynard Greiner, 84, of Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and one passenger remain in critical condition and are both at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, according to the release.
Chief Vidal Sipe of the Newton Police Department said the vehicle was traveling on N.C. 16 South when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in this accident, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones,” Sipe said.
