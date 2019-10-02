The inaugural Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team recently held its second-ever intrasquad fishing tournament on Lake Rhodhiss.

Adam Seagle won the tournament, catching four bass that weighed a combined 8.30 pounds. He also caught a monster 4.92 bass — the biggest fish of the entire tournament.

Seagle edged teammate Lane Bailey for top honors by just 0.05 pounds. Bailey caught four bass with a total weight of 8.25 pounds, and his largest fish was a 3.70 pound bass.

Finishing third was Jeremy Dellinger with 4.55 pounds and three caught bass.

