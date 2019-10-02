The inaugural Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team recently held its second-ever intrasquad fishing tournament on Lake Rhodhiss.
Adam Seagle won the tournament, catching four bass that weighed a combined 8.30 pounds. He also caught a monster 4.92 bass — the biggest fish of the entire tournament.
Seagle edged teammate Lane Bailey for top honors by just 0.05 pounds. Bailey caught four bass with a total weight of 8.25 pounds, and his largest fish was a 3.70 pound bass.
Finishing third was Jeremy Dellinger with 4.55 pounds and three caught bass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.