Catawba County Schools is asking the public to donate canned goods for the “Castle of Cans” food drive as part of a friendly competition between the high schools.
Josh Robertson, assistant coach of the Bunker Hill softball team, said there is no prize for the school that donates the most food other than bragging rights.
The canned goods will be donated to food pantries in Catawba County.
Those wishing to donate should bring canned food items to Bunker Hill, Bandys, Maiden or St. Stephens high schools between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. by Oct. 7.
