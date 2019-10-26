Thinking of what students might need in an emergency situation, Trent Davis, school resource officer at H.M. Arndt Middle School, set out to create what he has named the Crisis Bucket.
The Crisis Bucket, a portable toilet, is meant to be used during a school lock-down and emergency situations where students likely wouldn’t have access to a bathroom.
Davis said he thought of the project just before the start of the 2019 school year after thinking about how long kids would have to stay in a classroom during a lock-down. “It’s a long, drawn-out process. It could be six to eight hours (to evacuate the students),” he said.
Davis said he reached out to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on U.S. 70 asking for buckets he could use for the project. He said Lowe’s donated 55 buckets to the project.
To add comfort, Davis used pool noodles and placed them along the top of the buckets. Davis said a family, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated the pool noodles to the project.
Once finished, Davis had a Crisis Bucket distributed to each of the 41 classrooms at Arndt Middle.
After making the Crisis Buckets, Davis thought of other thing students may need in a lock-down.
“We recommend the teachers, especially of our special needs kids, have a case of water, some snacks, books to keep them busy and keep their minds occupied,” Davis said.
Abbey Starnes, math teacher at Arndt Middle, said she finds these needs are essential in today’s classrooms.
“Safety protocol is a big need,” Starnes said. “Anything to help us feel safer. If we are having to be in our room for a certain period of time, we need supplies inside of a room where we don’t have access to the things that we need.”
“This all comes from [Davis’] passion and love for our school,” said Jennifer Stodden, principal of Arndt Middle.
“That’s his mind set with his profession but also his character. He truly cares about our students.”
“I’m physically and spiritually prepared to do what I’ve got to do to protect the staff and the kids in this building,” Davis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.