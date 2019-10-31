There are six seats up for election this year on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards.
Of these elections, the only competitive race is the one in Hickory Ward 6, which features Greenway Public Transportation employee Aaron Kohrs challenging incumbent school board member Amy Monroe.
Incumbent Bryan Graham is running unopposed for the Hickory board’s at-large seat while Mike Heard is running unopposed for the Ward 4 seat.
In the Newton-Conover board, incumbent Jim Stockner is running unopposed from the Newton district while incumbents Jeanne Jarrett and Mark Pennell are the only two candidates running for the two open seats in the Conover district.
Only residents who live in the specific school districts are allowed to vote on the school board races.
Kohrs and Monroe submitted answers to questions about their qualifications and priorities.
The unopposed candidates were also offered an opportunity to answer a question. Graham, Jarrett and Pennell and Heard responded.
Aaron Kohrs
Age: 25
Occupation: Mobility manager at Greenway Public Transportation
Selected political/community experience: (now Greater) Hickory International Council, Board Member, 2016-present; Hickory Community Relations Council, former Board Member, 2017-2019; Unique World Gifts, Board of Directors, 2017-present
What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?
After working in the Hickory City Schools and Catawba County Schools systems in several roles, including substitute at all area high schools and classroom teacher, I have a pulse on public education and the issues students, teachers, and parents face.
I am committed to learning education solutions – like increasing technical and vocational programs – through direct contact with my constituent community.
I have knocked on nearly every door in the school board ward and asked everyone, “What are your views on schools and education?”
What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?
I think Hickory City Schools is at a crossroads – we need strong, consistent leadership in administration to support our students and teachers.
As enrollment in the public schools decline, we need competitive programs, individualized learning options available and disciplined classrooms.
A school board is essentially a review board for making sure staff is doing the day-to-day job of operating schools. I will make sure they do that job.
Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.
The Hickory City Public Schools Board of Education has approved and plans to move forward with an “Academic Expansion” and “AP Capstone” program at Hickory High School. I hope to see the programs succeed.
I know that Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School will undergo changes, as well, and I hope to see continued expansion and promotion of vocational and internship opportunities through this and other schools.
I would like to see more questions asked at board meetings and encourage all members of the public to be involved in local schools. Public schools teach the next scientists to cure cancer and diplomats to bring world peace!
Amy Monroe
Age: 48
Occupation: Homemaker
Selected political/community experience: Incumbent, Hickory Public Schools Board Ward 6
What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?
I have served on the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education since 2011.
Throughout the past eight years, I have earned over 100 hours of training in various topics such as School Board 101, ethics and public policy.
As a two-term elected school board member I have served our community by collaborating with fellow board members, working with school officials, local and state public officials and community members and leaders to build quality schools.
I have strived to be accessible, to meet individually to discuss your thoughts and concerns and I remain so.
I love children and want the best possible education for them. With two teenagers at Hickory High and one recently graduated from there, I have a vested interest in seeing our system be one of the best in the state.
What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?
There is not one issue defining my campaign. However, there are always improvements that need to be made.
For instance, we had one school exceed expected growth and two schools meet expected growth. We want all of our children to grow. We have to increase proficiency for all of our students and continue working on closing the achievement gap. One way I plan to address this issue is to hold the administrators accountable to the Framework For Teaching and Learning presented to the board at our October planning session.
Teacher retention is another issue statewide. One factor is the decreasing number of individuals going into the field of education, and another factor is teacher pay. One way to address this issue is through building community and relationships. Some key actions involve the greater community of Hickory, collaborating with businesses and faith organizations so teachers feel a part of the community.
I also realize that Hickory High has been through much change. We are on our fourth principal in eight years. Issues such as safety and enforcement of policies are being addressed, and I want to support the administration as they work together with Ms. Tuttle to ensure the culture at Hickory High is positive and fosters learning and growing.
Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.
I am mostly satisfied with decisions the current board makes. Some may say that we are just a rubber stamp. That is simply not true. For example, decisions such as dress code and curriculum and programs are discussed at length.
In fact, the board’s transparency and accountability can be seen in action during our work sessions which occur once a month and our quarterly planning sessions or retreats, which are all open to the public. The action meetings that occur the fourth Monday of every month at City Hall are where we vote on items previously discussed.
The board is respectful of one another. While we might not always agree, we discuss and work together to come to a consensus.
I believe we all have one goal in common and that is to do what is best for all of the children.
Candidates in non-competitive races
Bryan D. Graham
Age: 47
Occupation: Dentist
Selected political/community experience: Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, at-large seat
Why should the people vote for you for school board?
I am running for a second term on the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education. I am committed to Hickory and the Hickory Public Schools and want to see all of our children excel.
The at-large seat on the board of education represents children and parents in the entire school system. I take this responsibility seriously and respect input from all students and parents.
Every student in our district has the potential to succeed, and we have an incredible group of teachers and administrators dedicated to our children’s future.
I have been proud to be a part of the team leading our schools and will continue to ensure our schools are an asset to our community.
I am a product of North Carolina’s public schools, and believe our public schools provide our children the best learning opportunity to grow and thrive.
My son is a recent graduate of Hickory High School, and my daughter is a current eighth-grader at Grandview Middle School, so I have a vested interest in our schools’ success.
I understand the value of a strong public education, and will represent the people of Hickory to ensure that our schools are among the best in the state.
Jeanne C. Jarrett
Age: 63
Occupation: Assistant Chief Financial Officer – Catawba County
Selected political/community experience: Newton-Conover Board of Education – Currently in second term. First elected 2011, served as Chair and Vice Chair; K-64 Board Member, 2017-present
Why should the people vote for you for school board?
I am currently in my second term as a board member. Our six-member board is entrusted with the oversight and support of quality education in our district.
During my time as a board member, we have constructed and renovated several schools to provide well-maintained facilities for students, teachers and staff.
Our focus is to provide personalized instruction for each student so that each one has the potential for maximum academic growth.
We have utilized innovative technology programs geared toward this personalized learning model and have seen success with this approach.
Our schools provide unique experiences for our students; for example, character and leadership development, dual language opportunities, technical education, athletics and arts.
We are home to a fully licensed Developmental Day Center located at Conover School.
We have a responsibility to use our state and local funding in the most prudent manner and allocate these funds across all programs.
Our goals are to provide quality programs using these limited resources especially when funding lags behind increasing costs.
In seeking a third term with the board of education, I want to continue the support of our school system and be part of building on our success.
Education and methods of instruction change, and we need to be at the forefront of adapting programs that can steer the pathway of each of our students.
Mike B. Heard
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired juvenile counselor
Why should the people vote for you for school board?
I have been involved in young people's lives for over 40 years. I worked in inner city, mental health in state level and I am a retiree for the department of public safety as juvenile counselor before retiring.
I love to be involved in the lives of young people.
I hope the community understands I would have the community's best interests!
Mark W. Pennell
Age: 59
Occupation: Part owner of D&P Bio Haz, an all trauma scene cleaning company.
Selected political/community experience: Funeral Services A.S. Degree from CVCC; a sitting member of the Newton-Conover School Board,(Board Chair 2018);board member of the Newton-Conover Auditorium & Art Center; Also on the School Health Advisory Council; member of First United Methodist Church of Conover; and for the past five years you may have seen me volunteering, helping at the car line each morning, walking the halls of Newton-Conover Middle School with the bright "neon green" F.A.M.I.L.Y shirt.
I am re-running for my position on the Newton-Conover School Board because I feel that I am a benefit to our current board.
From serving on different boards to former board chairman, I am a loyal "Red Devil" born here and raised in Conover. Now my youngest daughter is in her junior year walking the same halls that I did way back when.
I am very passionate for all our students of NCCS, their education, their well-being and, as importantly, their safety. I support providing them with the best teachers, the best staff and best administrators.
Newton-Conover school system is doing their best to move our children forward with the best education possible under the direction of Superintendent Dr. Aaron Gabriel and the current school board.
We must stay on course. I believe that we should never lose sight of our goals and vision to "Inspire, Innovate. Succeed." Those words are the affirmation of Newton-Conover Schools. I believe in those three words, knowing I weigh every decision with thoughtfulness and concern for our community.
My only objective is to do what is best for our district with emphasis on the student success, providing them with the keys of learning for their future endeavors.
Finally, as a parent, I feel that I can be a voice for our community parents – even grandparents, parents with special needs children – and an engaged and established voice within the Newton-Conover School Board.
