ROCK, HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during Week 6 of the 2019 season. Lenoir-Rhyne running back Ameen Stevens was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week, the second L-R running back to earn the distinction this season.
Stevens, a sophomore from Savannah, Georgia, recorded a career-high three rushing touchdowns in L-R’s 38-14 win over Tusculum last week. He ran for a season-high 112 yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. His three rushing touchdowns marked the most in a Lenoir-Rhyne game since the 2015 season.
For the season, Stevens leads the conference in rushing touchdowns with eight and has 19 in his L-R career in just 20 games.
This is Stevens’ first offensive player of the week honor this season. Junior Running back Jace Jordan was the other Bear to earn the award this season.
Stevens was also named L-R’s Offensive Player of the Game, while junior defensive tackle Amari Houston took the team’s Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter of the Week honors after recording five tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against the Pioneers. His strong work in the trenches helped the Bears hold Tusculum to negative-5 yards rushing as a team.
Junior defensive tackle Dan Louba was the Bears’ Defensive Player of the Game after tallying four tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, sophomore long snapper Holden Straughan was chosen as L-R’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
Freshman offensive lineman Jake Patterson and freshman linebacker BJ Ramseur collected Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week for L-R.
The Bears host Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m.
