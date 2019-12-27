2019's memorable lines included words written by a Marine in 1968

The last words of U.S. Marine to his family, sent a month before he died in Vietnam.
A man describing the fateful decision to stand his ground against intruders, and a police officer eulogizing his deceased canine companion.
The words of these individuals were among the most striking to appear in the Record this year.
Here’s a look at some of the top quotes of 2019:
A Marine’s final message
“How is everyone at the house?
I guess you are getting ready for Christmas and it sure won’t be long. I guess it will be the first Christmas in 18 years that I’ve been away from home but next year I’ll sure be there.
I got a letter from a couple of my friends the other day and both wasn’t doing too good in school.
One said he was thinking about joining the Marines which is about the biggest mistake he could make.” – Benny Ray Prestwood
These words were part of the last communication 18-year-old Marine Benny Ray Prestwood had with his family.
Prestwood, who was serving in Vietnam, did not have paper at his disposal, so he scrawled the message on an unfolded ration box. The note was written in December 1968.
Prestwood was killed the following month.
Deborah Swanson, Prestwood’s sister, discovered the message while she was going through a trunk that belonged to her mother a few years ago.
Swanson shared the message in May, just before Memorial Day.
“He was wounded once, which was, you know, not that bad and he probably could have come home at that time but he decided that he was going to go back, back out,” Swanson said.
Click here to read the original article.
Fight or Flight
“What was going through my mind was I hope this man don’t kill me with my own gun.” – Freeman Haney
On Sept. 19, Hickory resident Freeman Haney awoke to the sight of two men in his bedroom. One was armed and the other was attempting to take one of Haney’s guns.
Haney grabbed another gun and fired at the men.
Barry MacMahan fled to Frye Regional Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. He was charged in the home invasion.
Brian Maynor was charged as the second intruder in the case. Click here to read the original article.
A dog with a badge
“I always said that if Brad Pitt was a dog, he’d be Rony.” –Hickory Master Police Officer Chris Berry
Berry spoke these words in March to describe how handsome his recently deceased K9 Rony was.
Rony, a 6-year-old German shepherd, died on March 4 after suffering a medical emergency during training.
Rony was Berry’s constant companion for more than four years. During his career, Rony was deployed in the field 879 times for jobs such as tracking suspects and searching for narcotics.
Click here to read the original article.
Stolen Weapons
“I’m very concerned. They didn’t steal that stuff to hang on the wall.”-Hickory Councilman Danny Seaver
Hickory Councilman Danny Seaver made these remarks in reaction to news that Hickory Police equipment, including weapons, parts of a uniform and a drone had been stolen from police vehicles in the summer.
On Aug. 22, Jermichael Junior Hunt III was arrested and charged in connection with the thefts from Hickory and other law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties.
Click here to read the original article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.