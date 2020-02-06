For three quarters on Wednesday night it appeared as though the Hickory boys basketball team would have little trouble taking the rubber game in a three-game set against South Caldwell. But the visiting Spartans did cause trouble in the final period, cutting an 18-point Hickory lead to as little as five points before the Red Tornadoes prevailed 57-51 at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
“We never thought it was going to be easy. They led for 32 minutes the last game,” said Hickory coach Andy Poplin, referencing a loss to South Caldwell in January. “Certainly, we didn’t finish as well as we wanted to, but things like that happen.”
Hickory came out swinging with a strong physical presence and increased a three-point first quarter lead to 10 at intermission, 28-18. The Red Tornadoes knocked several balls free and forced 10 Spartans turnovers in the first half. Nick Everhardt and Rico Walker led the attack against the South Caldwell offense while patrolling the paint and owning the boards.
“That’s the way Nick impacts winning for us. Rebounds at both ends of the floor, plays defense,” Poplin said. “He’s a big factor in winning.”
Amos Davis and Cody Young set the tone on offense for the Red Tornadoes, who were efficient inside and outside the arc.
“That’s the way we need to play. I felt like we got a bunch of deflections and a lot of loose balls, although we didn’t get all the loose balls,” Poplin said. “I thought we created good pace and chaos with our defense. It allowed us to get a few easy baskets. I thought we shared it tonight and that’s always important to our defense.”
Hickory threatened to make a rout of the game in the third period, again forcing five Spartans turnovers and scoring eight field goals to just four for South Caldwell. The Red Tornadoes nearly doubled their halftime lead by the end of the frame to take a 46-28 advantage into the final period.
The fourth quarter started innocently enough with Cameron Hadschin of South Caldwell and Hickory’s Dallas Culbreath trading 3-pointers. Culbreath answered back-to-back South Caldwell baskets with another triple, but then the turnover bug bit the Red Tornadoes.
Committing just four turnovers through three quarters, Hickory coughed the ball up eight times in the fourth.
Poplin put a lot of responsibility for Hickory’s offensive woes on himself.
“I told them in there I thought we played too long against Freedom when we had the lead. We might have went to the delay game too soon (tonight),” said Poplin. “It created a lack of aggressiveness. They turned it up and caused turnovers. It was as much my fault changing our mindset from attack mode. There’s always a fine line there when you stop being aggressive and try to hold the lead, or keep playing and extend the lead.”
Isaiah Kirby and Justin Eggers led South Caldwell’s fourth-quarter charge. Kirby’s 3 from the top of the key made it just a five-point game, 56-51, with 22 seconds remaining.
But that was as close as South Caldwell could get.
The Spartans, now 6-13 overall and 4-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, were led by Colby Collins with 16 points and Kirby with 13. South Caldwell will play tonight at McDowell.
Hickory improves to 16-4 and 6-3. Amos led all scorers with 18 points, while Young (12) and Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle (11) were also in double figures. The Red Tornadoes will also be in action tonight at Watauga.
GIRLS
Hickory 44, South Caldwell 40 (OT)
The Red Tornadoes made it a clean sweep of Spartans during the regular season on Wednesday. But not without a struggle that required overtime and some clutch free throw shooting with the game on the line to escape with a four-point win.
“Crazy game,” said Hickory coach Barbara Helms
Hickory went 8 of 12 from the line in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a perfect 6 for 6 by Shelby Darden.
“That’s exactly what I told them,” Helms said, referencing long hours of practicing free throw shooting paying off. “We started out the season not doing very good at the line. We’ve spent, realistically, probably 20 minutes a day on it and it’s paying off.”
Tied 20-20 at halftime, the third quarter started slowly for both teams. South Caldwell held a 27-25 lead late in the period when Faith Curtis hit a trey just ahead of the buzzer to give the Lady Spartans a 35-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Curtis canned three triples, all in the second half.
“South played tough. They’re always gritty,” Helms said. “Big shots, they played well. No doubt about it, that made the game tight.”
Hickory chipped away at the South Caldwell lead and went back in front, 35-34, on two Darden Charity tosses with 2:08 left in the fourth period.
Both teams struggled to hang on to the ball until Katlyn Wynn’s free throw with 31 seconds remaining knotted the score and made an extra four minutes necessary.
Two Darden free throws opened the overtime scoring and gave the Red Tornadoes a lead they hung on to until another big 3 by Curtis put South Caldwell up 40-39 with 1:04 to go.
But Finley Lefevers put back her own miss to return the advantage to Hickory and Darden and Kayla Soublet sealed the win at the free-throw line.
“They (the Red Tornadoes) don’t realize it, but it’s a tremendous win because at this point anybody can do anything,” Helms said.
Curtis had 18 points to lead South Caldwell, now 9-10 overall and 1-8 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference entering tonight’s contest at McDowell.
Aysha Short led Hickory with 11 points, while Chloe James and Darden each had 10.
Hickory is now 15-5 and 6-3 as it prepares to visit Watauga tonight.
GIRLS
South Caldwell: 07 13 10 05 05 — 40
Hickory: 10 10 05 10 09 — 44
South Caldwell — Faith Curtis 18, Catherine Huggins 8, Kaitlin Propst 6, Olivia Miller 5, Taylor Austiin 2, Katlyn Wynn 1.
Hickory — Aysha Short 11, Shelby Darden 10, Chloe James 10, Finley Lefevers 8, Kayla Soublet 3, Ellie Rumbaugh 2.
BOYS
South Caldwell: 13 05 10 23 — 51
Hickory: 16 12 18 11 — 57
South Caldwell — Colby Collins 16, Isaiah Kirby 13, Spencer Piercy 7, Justin Eggers 6, Cameron Hadschin 5, Corey Kincaid 2, Trey Ramsey 2.
Hickory — Davis Amos 18, Cody Young 12, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 11, Dallas Culbreath 8, Rico Walker 4, Nick Everhardt 2, Chrishon Hargrove 2.
