ASHEVILLE — When Hickory started the football season 0-5, the Red Tornadoes could have easily packed it in and waited until 2020 to contend for a playoff spot.
Instead, Hickory won four of its six Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contests, overcoming numerous injuries to qualify for the 3A state playoffs.
In the end, the Red Tornadoes’ reward was a first-round matchup with perennial powerhouse A.C. Reynolds, which defeated Hickory 55-6 on Friday night at R.L. Dalton Stadium to advance past the opening round for the eighth consecutive year.
“As far as we’re concerned, when we get in games like this we’ve been able to score points,” Hickory coach Russell Stone said. “It was really their defense that hurt us more than their offense. … Last week we won 37-34 (at St. Stephens), that’s just where we are right now, but congratulations to them (A.C. Reynolds), they’re good guys.
“You can’t say enough about them, they’re just always getting it done here,” he added of the Rockets. “They have a staff that’s been together for a long time and they just do a lot of things right and it’s a program thing, it’s a program thing.”
The third-seeded Rockets (10-2) scored on eight of their 10 possessions, outgaining 14th-seeded Hickory 580-269 and picking up 25 first downs compared to 10 for the Red Tornadoes. A.C. Reynolds had three takeaways as well, recovering fumbles in the second and fourth quarters while also intercepting a pass on Hickory’s final offensive play of the night.
Former Fred T. Foard quarterback Eli Carr completed 18 of 22 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for the Rockets, while six different players registered rushing TDs for the hosts. Markeese Jackson led A.C. Reynolds with eight carries for 67 yards and a TD, with Jhari Patterson adding seven receptions for 127 yards and two scores to go with four carries for 36 yards and another TD.
Cody Young was the top performer for Hickory (4-8), as he finished with a game-high 102 yards on 17 carries to go with six catches for 35 yards. The Red Tornadoes’ Zay Huitt completed 8 of 15 passes for 82 yards, while Gage Lackey hauled in a pair of receptions for 65 yards and the visitors’ lone score.
After Hickory’s Young returned the opening kickoff to the Rockets’ 29-yard line, the Red Tornadoes went three-and-out and were forced to punt. On the ensuing drive, A.C. Reynolds drove 87 yards in 10 plays before crossing the goal line on a 17-yard pass from Carr to Patterson.
After the Rockets added another TD on a 4-yard run from Jackson with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter, Hickory moved the ball 83 yards in six plays to briefly cut the deficit to a single possession. Huitt lateraled the ball to Malakei Sumner, who found a wide-open Gage Lackey for a 47-yard TD pass early in the second period.
Eighteen seconds later, A.C. Reynolds regained momentum with a 66-yard TD pass from Carr to Patterson, and the Rockets rolled from there. They added a 2-yard TD run from Don Mosely and a 23-yard TD scamper from Patterson to make it 35-6 at halftime before scoring three more times in the second half — Marc Golden and Caleb Madden scored from 2 and 5 yards out, respectively, in the third quarter, while Milique James notched an 11-yard TD burst on the game’s final play.
“The bright spot of this story is we were there 0-5 and we played Hunter Huss with nine starters out and we kind of started digging back,” said Stone of his squad. “And when we got in the conference our first-string quarterback (Jason Martin) got to play two games. We won both, we beat Freedom, he re-breaks his collarbone. So then we started going and we ended up playing four quarterbacks as we went.
“I’ve just got a program trying to get itself off the ground and it did us good to come in here and see these people that do it right and work real hard at it,” he continued. “We’ve got a long way to go, of course, to get to the best teams, but … we started off 0-5 and we dug ourselves out of that hole and got here, and this was our reward.”
The Red Tornadoes had their moments, including a pair of fourth-down conversions. The first came on a 21-yard run from Sumner on a fake punt in the first quarter, while the second came on a 2-yard run from Young early in the second. Following Young’s fourth-down pickup, a 29-yard pass from Huitt to Sumner preceded the 47-yard TD strike from Sumner to Lackey.
Huitt also completed successive passes of 19, 12 and 18 yards late in the opening half, while a 46-yard run from Young in the third quarter accounted for Hickory’s final double-digit gainer of the night.
“The best thing for me is I got to coach my grandson, and that’s a really special thing for me,” said a tearful Stone. “It just made this whole season worthwhile to me and I’m real proud of my kids for not quitting. And we’ll be back, we’ll be back.”
A.C. Reynolds returns to action next Friday when it hosts sixth-seeded Northeast Guilford (10-2), which beat 11th-seeded Parkwood 35-23 in the first round. The Rockets enter the second round on a 10-game winning streak, while the Rams have won seven in a row.
Hickory 00 06 00 00 — 06
A.C. Reynolds 14 21 14 06 — 55
First Quarter
AC — Jhari Patterson 17-yard pass from Eli Carr (Kevin Hernandez kick), 6:27
AC — Markeese Jackson 4-yard run (Hernandez kick), 1:34
Second Quarter
H — Gage Lackey 47-yard pass from Malakei Sumner (kick failed), 9:32
AC — Patterson 66-yard pass from Carr (Hernandez kick), 9:14
AC — Don Mosely 2-yard run (Hernandez kick), 4:23
AC — Patterson 23-yard run (Hernandez kick), 1:30
Third Quarter
AC — Marc Golden 2-yard run (Hernandez kick), 8:11
AC — Caleb Madden 5-yard run (Hernandez kick), 4:14
Fourth Quarter
AC — Milique James 11-yard run, (no attempt), 1:07
Team Stats
First Downs: Hickory 10, A.C. Reynolds 25
Rushes-yards: Hickory 26-140, A.C. Reynolds 42-275
Comp-Att-Int: Hickory 9-16-1, A.C. Reynolds 18-22-0
Passing yards: Hickory 129, A.C. Reynolds 305
Fumbles-Lost: Hickory 2-2, A.C Reynolds 1-0
Penalties-yards: Hickory 4-30, A.C. Reynolds 7-62
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Hickory: Cody Young 17-102, Malakei Sumner 1-21, Zay Huitt 7-16, Dontae Baker 1-1. A.C. Reynolds: Markeese Jackson 8-67 and 1 TD, Milique James 8-51 and 1 TD, Don Mosely 5-39 and 1 TD, Jhari Patterson 4-36 and 1 TD, Caleb Madden 3-28 and 1 TD, Marc Golden 3-20 and 1 TD, Carter Lindsay 3-17, Eli Carr 4-15, Jeremy Bowie 3-3, Deshawn Stone 1-(-1).
PASSING — Hickory: Huitt 8-15-1 for 82 yards, Sumner 1-1-0 for 47 yards and 1 TD. A.C. Reynolds: Carr 18-22-0 for 305 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Hickory: Gage Lackey 2-65 and 1 TD, Young 6-35, Sumner 1-29. A.C. Reynolds: Jhari Patterson 7-127 and 2 TDs, Sayvon Heydon-Gibson 1-54, Jackson McCurry 3-42, Lindsay 3-39, Jackson 3-36, Machi Ikeme 1-7.
