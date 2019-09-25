A section of 20th Avenue Drive NE is closed as the city works to replace a storm drain pipe.
The section of closed road is on the northbound side of the road close to the intersection with 29th Avenue Drive NE.
It’s not clear when the road will be open. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the road work could be completed Wednesday, but that workers had encountered a head wall that could create challenges with the project.
“Crews are working to complete the project as expeditiously as possible,” Killian said.
